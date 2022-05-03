The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 14.90 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638948/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by unmet needs for safer biologics for RA, the availability of improved diagnostic modalities, and the need for affordable biologics for RA.

The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Biologics

• Small molecules



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the high cost of RA drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of biologics/biosimilars for the treatment of RA and the use of gene therapy for RA treatment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rheumatoid arthritis drugs market covers the following areas:

• Rheumatoid arthritis drugs market sizing

• Rheumatoid arthritis drugs market forecast

• Rheumatoid arthritis drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rheumatoid arthritis drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cyxone AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Genor BioPharma Holding Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oryn Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., and UCB SA. Also, the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

