IBN and CryptoCurrencyWire Announce Re-Engagement with Untraceable’s Blockchain Futurist Conference

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces the continuation of its collaboration with Untraceable’s annual Blockchain Futurist Conference as the official newswire. The event will be held at the Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana in Toronto on Aug 9-10, 2022. Additionally, IBN will continue serving as the official corporate communications partner for the event.



As Canada’s most high-profile blockchain and cryptocurrency event, the 2-day Blockchain Futurist Conference is truly iconic and will host thousands of attendees from around the world to interact, exchange ideas and collaborate at the cutting-edge of technological advancements. Speakers will include the who’s who of the tech world, including Co-Founder of Cosmos Ethan Buchman; CEO of Purposeful Investments, Som Seif; Adam Cai, CEO of VirgoCX; Brian Mosoff, the CEO of Ether Capital; Elena Sinelnikova, the Co-founder of CryptoChicks and MetisDAO; and Keith Grossman, President of TIME, among many others.

IBN and CCW are both pleased to support the conference in its journey of shifting from an all-digital event back to an in-person format for its fourth year. The event promises to be exciting for blockchain veterans and new enthusiasts alike, featuring plenty of engaging presentations, demonstrations of the most innovative emerging technologies and networking events.

Together, IBN and CCW will leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to enhance the recognition of conference participants among veteran investors, seasoned journalists, dedicated consumers and the general public. With extensive expertise in brand awareness strategies, CCW provides wire-grade press releases and amplified article syndication across 5,000+ strategic distribution partners. Additionally, dedicated event pages will highlight the Blockchain Futurist Conference, and the event will be featured multiple times via email newsletters.

“We have always been impressed with IBN and CryptoCurrencyWire’s high-quality content, social media growth, and outreach strategies that are perfectly tailored to our conference,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Untraceable. “Our partnerships with IBN and CCW have been very fruitful, especially in reaching wider audiences and generating additional value for our presenters, sponsors and attendees.”

Through its many curated channels, CryptocurrencyWire will provide wide exposure to Untraceable’s Blockchain Futurist Conference via mainstream news outlets. In addition, InvestorBrandNetwork will boost the event’s social media presence via many different accounts. Today, IBN has more than 2 million likes and followers across its 50+ investor-oriented brands.

This year, the Futurist Conference will host an expected 5,000+ attendees who will have a chance to immerse themselves in discussions on exciting new partnerships, historic investments, breakthrough research and surprising predictions from 100+ expert speakers at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The conference is designed to boast a wide variety of activities and cater to many interests. Delegates will enjoy access to VIP and investor cabanas, blockchain bootcamps, expo booths showcasing the newest tech, blockchain ATMs, thrilling NFT art galleries, NFT gaming centers and even cryptocurrency purchased helicopter rides.

“We are very pleased to continue working alongside Untraceable’s professional and energetic team. It is especially exciting to be able to re-introduce the Futurist Conference as an in-person event,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “Building on Untraceable’s 9+ year track record producing dozens of highly successful events, this year’s Blockchain Futurist Conference is well positioned to be the best one yet!”

To find out more and register, visit the event’s official website at https://www.futuristconference.com/registration

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where news, content and information about crypto converge.

