Unified Communications Market Size to Hit US$ 385.21 Bn by 2030

London, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unified communications market was estimated at US$ 89.58 billion in 2021. The expanding government initiatives and actions for the deployment of unified communications platforms across various industries are credited to the growth of the global unified communications market. In addition, the government is working with players and organizations in the worldwide unified communications industry. This collaboration is attempting to raise market awareness of unified communications.



Furthermore, technological advancements and the use of digital platforms across all industry verticals are offering new potential for the worldwide unified communications market to thrive. Furthermore, the worldwide unified communications industry is expanding and developing as a result of rising urbanization and industrialization. On the other side, rising worries about data security and privacy are impeding the worldwide unified communications market's expansion.

Regional Snapshot

Europe is the largest segment for unified communications market in terms of region.The UK is dominating the unified communications market in the Europe region. The existence of key industry players functioning in the unified communications market is driving the growth of unified communications market in Europe. Moreover, both small and large businesses are implementing digital communication channels. In the European market, this aspect is increasing demand for unified communications.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the unified communications market.The expansion of the unified communications market in Asia-Pacific is being fueled by technical advancements. Furthermore, the concepts such as e-learning and distance learning are driving up demand for unified communications in the region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 89.58 Billion CAGR 18% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Europe Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Companies Covered Zoom, Google, Cisco, Microsoft, LogMeln, Fuze, Avaya, RingCentral, Windstream Intellectual Property Services, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Report Highlights

On the basis of product, on-premise segment holds the largest market share in the global unified communications market. On-premise unified communications do not necessitate a high-speed internet connection. However, as compared to other types of unified communications platforms, this one is incredibly expensive.





On the basis of solution, instant and unified messaging segment holds the largest market share in the global unified communications market. Instant and unified messaging enables businesses to interact and engage with customers and workers at lightning speed. The expansion of the instant and unified messaging industry is being driven by the increase in smartphone adoption.





On the basis of organization size, large enterprises segment holds the largest market share in the global unified communications market. Large information technology (IT) companies demand innovative communication platforms. This allows them to work more effectively and efficiently. There are numerous departments in huge corporations.





On the basis of end use, enterprises segment holds the largest market share in the global unified communications market. The number of people working from home has risen dramatically. For this, businesses require a high-level communications platform. The deployment of a unified communications platform for large organizations has made this possible.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of internet of things in unified communications

The internet of things is helping to shift unified communications platforms to automated systems. The internet of things is mostly used in healthcare sector where day to day communication is very important. The internet of things also helps to process data effectively and efficiently. As a result, growing adoption of internet of things in unified communications is driving the growth of global unified communications market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Concerns regarding data privacy and security

The data stored during communications with the help of unified communications is quite confidential in nature. Therefore, big organizations are concerned for using unified communications solutions and platforms for regular operations. Thus, concerns regarding data privacy and security are hindering the growth of global unified communications market.

Opportunities

Growing government initiatives

The government all around the globe is taking constant efforts for the installation of unified communications platforms in various sectors. In addition, the government agencies have also started adopting unified communications solutions for daily operations. Moreover, they are heavily investing for the development of unified communications market. The market players are also collaborating with government of developed and developing regions. Thus, growing government initiatives are creating lucrative opportunities for the expansion of global unified communications market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of favorable government regulations and guidelines

The unified communications market is not regulated with certain government guidelines and regulations. Due to this, data and information is not secured for large and small and medium sized enterprises. The data can be easily hacked by hackers. Therefore, strict government regulations must be imposed for such situations. As a result, lack of favorable government regulations and guidelines is a major challenge for the expansion of global unified communications market.

Recent Developments

Tevatel developed the ‘doocti’ revolutionary cloud telephone technology in August 2020 to transform sales support services. The platform improves sales productivity by boosting cooperation and flexibility in business processes.

In July 2020, Airtel introduced BlueJeans, a video conferencing app in India. Airtel has teamed with Verizon owned BlueJeans in the U.S. to develop a video conferencing software for Indian users.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Hosted

On-premise

By Solution

Instant and Unified Messaging

Audio and Video Conferencing

IP Telephony

Contact Centre

Mobility

Others

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End Use

Enterprises

Education

Government

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Aerospace and Defence

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





