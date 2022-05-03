With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 136%, Susco Ranks No. 95 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

METAIRIE, La., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susco, a software company whose core purpose is to enable people to contribute in more meaningful and fulfilling ways, is pleased to announce that it is ranked 95th in Inc. Southeast 5000 Regionals, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



In addition to its regional ranking, Susco is #3 for Louisiana-based companies.

“We recognize that ranking in the Southeast market, a region currently experiencing unprecedented growth, is an achievement in itself,” says Neel Sus, CEO of Susco. “This follows our ranking of No. 2242 on the Inc 5000 list for 2021, and we couldn’t be more excited about our growth as we look to the future.”

Sus continues: “Our growth is the result of our amazing team executing on our core purpose. They apply it to all stakeholders – our clients, our end users, our teammates, and the community.

“We’re able to be a best-in-class technology partner to our enterprise clients because we’re very specific on the technologies we use and the industries we serve. We have decades of industry expertise in healthcare, shipbuilding, e-government, and insurance. Specifically, we’ve grown a national client footprint in the insurance space because of our deep understanding of the claims management process and the SaaS offerings our carriers and insurance companies have to integrate with (e.g. XactAnalysis, Symbility, & Guidewire).

"The pandemic has accelerated a crisis of meaning for many. People are asking themselves questions like “What difference does this job make?”, “How do I balance it with my personal obligations?”, “Does my employer even care?”, and “Is my employer vested in my development?”. While we can’t keep up with the Fortune 10 on their pay scales, what we excel at is engaging the whole person. It may be Pollyanna to view a Company as a family, but we’re winning the long game by viewing the Company as a village.

"As such, the holistic development of our teammates is near and dear to my heart, and that’s reflected in the way we hire and retain talent. We’re very selective in the hiring process for general aptitude, coding ability, and culture fit. We’ve implemented leadership training for all, monthly employee check-ins, individual development planning (to set and help them meet life goals), an employee assistance program, and many wellness-related subsidies ranging from at-home fitness equipment to meditation training.

"This has helped us navigate the “Great Reshuffle” and become stronger for it.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Susco Solutions

Susco is a 16 year old technology services company based on Metairie, LA with a US-based remote workforce. Its core purpose is to enable people to contribute in more meaningful and fulfilling ways. Susco lives this purpose in 3 ways. We facilitate the holistic development of our teammates via their day-to-day work, individualized development planning & special projects. We contribute to organizations that exist to increase the human capital of disadvantaged individuals, so they are better positioned to achieve the American Dream. We unleash our clients’ workforce’s potential by developing intuitive enterprise software, mobile workforce apps, and systems integrations. Learn more by visiting: www.suscosolutions.com.

Susco works with B2B enterprises across many sectors, with depth in insurance, healthcare, shipbuilding, construction, and e-government. Susco was birthed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2006 by Tulane Alum Neel Sus .

Contact info:

Susco Marketing

marketing@susco.net