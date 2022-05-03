SMS Equipment Inc.: Copper Mountain Mining Corporation wins the 2022 Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award

English French

ACHESON, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) has awarded Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, leaders in Canada’s mining sector, with this year’s Towards Sustainable Mining® (TSM) Excellence Award in recognition of their innovative Electric Trolley-Assist Project focused on reducing carbon intensity and minimizing environmental impact.

Although trolley has been around since the 1980s, this pilot is a first of its kind for North America, requiring a massive commitment from Copper Mountain Mine. In partnership with SMS Equipment, Komatsu, ABB, Clean BC, and B.C Hydro, Copper Mountain installed an approximately 1km trolley-assist section where pantograph-equipped electric haul trucks support material transport. The project aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30%, paving a solid foundation to achieve Copper Mountain’s net-zero goals. Experience the future of haulage with Komatsu

“This project stemmed from our desire to reduce our carbon emissions and make a meaningful change while managing our costs,” said Don Strickland, EVP – Sustainability for Copper Mountain Mining Corporation. “Diesel is the largest source of GHG emissions at the mine and between our second and third largest cost for the site. With clean electricity available in B.C., the best way to achieve both objectives was to consider trolley-assist technology when we went out for the tender on new trucks. We have now successfully commissioned five trolley-assist haul trucks.”

Copper Mountain Mine is targeting to reduce historical carbon intensity by over 50% in 5 to 7 years through electrification and capacity increases.

“As mining technology leaders and program deployment specialists, we are collaborating closely with Copper Mountain and key partners to ensure successful implementation of the trolley-assist electric haul trucks at the mine,” said Dennis Chmielewski, EVP – Mining for SMS Equipment.

SMS Equipment is a global leader in supporting comprehensive green innovations to ensure our sustainable solution offerings make a positive environmental impact.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain’s flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year with a large resource that remains open laterally and at depth. Copper Mountain also has the development stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia, which is expected to add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually and an extensive 210,000 hectare highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area.

To learn more, visit https://cumtn.com/



About SMS Equipment Inc.

SMS Equipment Inc. is the largest independent Komatsu dealer globally, selling, renting and providing full-service support for the most advanced earthmoving equipment for the mining, construction, road construction, and forestry industries. With over 2,200 employees across 40+ locations in Canada, Alaska and Mongolia, we partner with Komatsu, BOMAG, Takeuchi, Cemen Tech, NPK, Genesis, and other manufacturers to deliver premier equipment, advanced digital technologies, and product support solutions.

To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com



CONTACTS:

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Contact: Letitia Wong, EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development

Phone: 647-927-1112

Email: Letitia.Wong@CuMtn.com

SMS Equipment Inc.

Contact: – Roy Lapa, Director, Marketing and Communications

Phone: 780-948-2200

Email: smsonline@smsequip.com

The advantage of trolley-power is that the electrical power drawn to move the haul truck is generated from a cleaner source than that of the diesel engine while also improving fleet productivity.

