Tony Roma’s Joins Forces with REEF to Bring Streamlined Delivery Services to Miami

MIAMI, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s announced its partnership with REEF, the world’s largest ghost kitchen operator, to bring the family-friendly brand to new urban centers across the U.S. Tony Roma’s first REEF-operated location will launch on May 3, 2022 and begin serving customers in Miami through online orders and delivery apps.



“We look forward to serving new and existing Tony Roma’s fans in Miami and continue growing the brand with many future delivery-only locations on the REEF platform,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO of Tony Roma’s. “We are thrilled to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary through this innovative partnership that will connect us with new guests and introduce more convenient access to our world-famous ribs and BBQ.”

Through this partnership, the casual BBQ ribs franchise offers a wide range of customer favorites from the menu, including its signature Baby Back Ribs, Kickin’ Shrimp and Onion Loaf.

“Tony Roma’s will introduce a neighborhood favorite to the REEF ecosystem,” said Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens. “We welcome Tony Roma’s to the REEF family and look forward to growing the brand together one rack of Baby Back Ribs at a time.”

Customers will have access to fast delivery without fees through getREEF.com, as well as their favorite delivery service platforms, as available in their respective cities.

ABOUT REEF:

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team that’s over 15,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be.

ABOUT TONY ROMA’S:

Tony Roma’s is one of the most globally recognizable 50-year-old brand names in the industry with restaurant locations in more than 20 countries on 5 continents. From Winnipeg and Kuala Lumpur to Los Angeles, and Tokyo to Madrid, Tony Roma’s serves its signature ribs, burgers, steak, chicken and seafood entrées to thousands of guests every day.

