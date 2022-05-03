Glenbow announces $1.5 million gift to Glenbow Reimagined Campaign from the Michelle O’Reilly Foundation

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenbow is thrilled to announce a $1.5 million donation from the Michelle O’Reilly Foundation to the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign, the multi-million-dollar fundraising campaign in support of the museum’s ongoing renovation.



The transformative renovation includes a new fifth floor rooftop terrace, an expansive yet intimate outdoor gathering space overlooking the heart of downtown Calgary. In recognition of this generous gift, a portion of the terrace will be named in honour of the Michelle O’Reilly Foundation.

The Michelle O’Reilly Foundation, named after the late Michelle O’Reilly, is focused on improving the quality of life in Calgary by supporting arts and culture, education and community empowerment. The Foundation’s support of the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign will further the museum mission’s of becoming a more relevant and accessible place for the community.

“Glenbow is deeply grateful to the Michelle O’Reilly Foundation and the O’Reilly family,” said Nicholas R. Bell, President and CEO, Glenbow. “This significant donation will help turn Glenbow into a people-centered place that celebrates Calgary’s vibrancy. The new fifth floor terrace is an excellent representation of this, creating a more diverse museum experience for all visitors.”

“We always loved visiting Glenbow as a family and have many fond memories from time spent at the museum,” said Shannon O’Reilly, daughter of Michelle O’Reilly. “Supporting Glenbow’s transformation and the future of arts and culture in our city is the perfect way to honour Michelle’s legacy. We are honoured that the creative, fun and unique terrace space will exist in our family’s name and serve as a gathering place for generations to come.”

Thanks to the generous support of the Michelle O’Reilly Foundation and other major donors including all levels of government, Shaw Family Foundation and individual museum supporters, Glenbow has raised $152 million to date. However, the future of Glenbow still requires additional community support to enhance its facility, programming, exhibitions, activities and events for many years to come. To learn how you can support the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign, please visit www.glenbow.org.

