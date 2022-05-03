Veralocity Expands Managed Services with Enhanced Information Governance Support

CHICAGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veralocity, a programmatic woman-owned professional services company supporting corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its managed services now include information governance support related to eDiscovery. Legal and information technology industry veteran and expert Tito Adeyemi has joined the company as its vice president of solutions architecture and will lead this offering to provide consultation further upstream in the discovery process.

Veralocity delivers legal intelligence at the earliest juncture through purpose-built solutions to reduce risk and achieve measurable cost avoidance and matter/portfolio savings. Working as a flexible resource and an extension of client legal teams, the company offers customized, holistic discovery services including forensic data collection, processing and hosting, managed document review and a range of managed services. Those expanded services now include helping clients navigate the current challenges of managing exponential data growth and maintenance, particularly with respect to legal holds, preservation of data subject to discovery and the destruction of data which has outlived its legitimate business purpose or regulatory period.

“Information governance is recognized as a critical step of the discovery process, with its importance emphasized in the most current Electronic Discovery Reference Model. The continued increase in data creation and storage requires organizations to focus on IG to reduce risk and better prepare for litigation and investigations,” says Veralocity CEO Dan Panitz. “We’re thrilled to have Tito Adeyemi on the Veralocity team. Her expertise and consultative approach in helping corporations address governance issues related to discovery are a perfect fit for our managed services programs.”

In her new role at Veralocity, Adeyemi collaborates with global corporations, government agencies and law firms providing solutions and support to reduce risk, avoid cost and measurably deliver matter and portfolio-wide savings on litigation, investigations and global informational governance challenges.

“Since Veralocity’s recent launch, the company has already established itself as a trusted provider of the services legal teams rely on to succeed. I am excited to be part of the company’s growth and expansion, particularly leveraging my experience supporting corporate IG programs,” says Adeyemi. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge with clients and helping them improve their outcomes with more rapid evidence acquisition and evaluation for increased speed to case strategy.”

Before joining Veralocity, Adeyemi served as director of infrastructure and operations at Gartner, counseling leadership boards and business leaders on functional and operational best practices for data retention, eDiscovery, file analysis, software, data management, GDPR, DSAR, backup and related processes. Her previous experience also includes UnitedLex, where she worked as a program director, and Epiq Systems, where she was a senior program manager. She has led global programs and projects across many industries and subject matters throughout her career. Adeyemi earned her Juris Doctor from West Virginia University College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in political science and pre-law from Georgia State University.

About Veralocity

Veralocity offers programmatic professional services to global legal departments in both corporations and law firms. Working as a flexible process, people and right-sized technology accelerator extension of their teams, Veralocity brings speed to truth, delivering legal intelligence at the earliest possible juncture to help clients save time, reduce risk and improve matter strategy for better outcomes. To learn more visit www.veralocity.tech.

