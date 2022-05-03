Technology Advisor Bruce Carothers Joins Opus Match Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opus Match, a consulting and technology company specializing in digital solutions for staffing and workforce management, announced that industry expert Bruce Carothers has joined their advising team. With a long history of guiding companies to find the best tech-based answers to their unique challenges, Bruce brings a valuable perspective to an evolving growth market.

Bruce has previously acted as the CTO and Senior VP for AMN Healthcare, where he guided their technology solutions for 20 years. He has also served in various leadership roles for venture-backed technology startups, including Alitum, Motiva Software, RightAngle Systems, and 4GT. Now, his expertise is bringing insight and guidance to the Opus Match team.

"One of the greatest challenges in healthcare staffing is building a balance between employee supply and client demand," said Bruce. "I believe the solutions that Opus has developed can achieve that marketplace balance and help agencies find the best match for their clients and healthcare workers."

Bruce will join current advisors AJ Brustein, former COO of Wonolo, as well as Steven Francis, the co-founder of AMN Healthcare Services, on the Opus board. With such a wealth of knowledge and experience backing the tech startup, co-founder Michael Nguyen believes the best is yet to come.

"Having Bruce join the Opus advisory board will absolutely help us to build our platform to reach its maximum potential," said Michael. "The matching engine we've designed, combined with the industry knowledge at hand, has provided Opus with an opportunity to bring our partners' growth and scale to a whole new level."

Opus' flagship matching engine, Opus Match, is designed with the needs of staffing agencies in mind. With the ability to integrate with existing software that staffing agencies already use, Opus Match brings all the pieces together to create a more comprehensive and effective workforce management solution. Opus Match is a corporate member of the Staffing Industry Analysts ("SIA").

About Opus Match: Opus Match is an AI machine learning technology company based out of San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2020, Opus Match, a corporate member of the SIA (Staffing Industry Analysts), is redefining the future of work by building digital solutions that developers, startups, enterprises, and everyone in between can rely on. Our flagship matching engine integrates with existing staffing agency infrastructure to bring scalability and growth to their businesses. Follow us on Twitter and IG @OpusMatchAI or contact us directly at Press@Opusmatch.ai .

Related Images











Image 1: Bruce Carothers





Bruce brings experience and know-how to the Opus Match advisory board.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment