ScottMadden Shines Focus on the Design and Implementation Aspect of the Shared Services Journey

Atlanta, GA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms, has launched its latest campaign, themed, “The Shared Services Journey: Design and Implementation​.” Focusing on designing and implementing a leading practice support function in the right way to produce practical and measurable solutions and outcomes, the campaign serves as a resource to organizations looking to transform their corporate support functions to improve service, gain scalability, increase compliance, and reduce costs.

Organizations are on the journey to work in a faster, smarter, more efficient manner. However, transforming support functions into a top-tier leading practice organization requires a range of knowledge from process redesign to technology design and configuration to change enablement. Throughout this campaign, ScottMadden will showcase its most requested resources both existing and new, related to:

Planning and launching

Reducing rework and improving the customer experience

Gaining leadership buy-in

Policy standardization and process redesign

Organization and staffing

Communication and change enablement

“ScottMadden is one of the few consulting firms that can work with you from assessment and design through implementation and optimization. We approach every project keen to address our clients’ challenges and produce practical and measurable solutions that go beyond theory and are unique to your organization, its workforce, culture, and industry. This campaign serves as a proof-point of our breadth of experience and ability to help our clients win,” says Scott Manning, partner and corporate & shared services practice leader at ScottMadden.

About ScottMadden’s Corporate& Shared Services Practice

ScottMadden has been a pioneer in corporate and shared services since the practice began decades ago. Our corporate & shared services practice has completed more than 2,200 projects since the early 90s, including hundreds of large, multi-year implementations. Our clients range across a variety of industries from energy to healthcare to higher education to retail. Examples of our projects include business case development, shared services design, shared services build support, implementation, and improvement.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.