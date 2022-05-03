Advisors Mortgage Group Opens New Branch in Ocean City, NJ

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces the grand opening of its new branch in Ocean City, New Jersey, with Elena DeAnnuntis as branch manager. With an office currently in the surrounding area of Linwood and another one in Brigantine, Advisors is cementing its hold on the Jersey Shore.

“I came to Advisors because we have every tool that I need to help meet all of my clients' needs. From first-time homebuyers to jumbo second homes … it's amazing! This company cares about my borrowers as much as I do, and that is so important to me. I spoke to many people before coming over, and everyone had positive things to say about the Company,” DeAnnuntis said.

DeAnnuntis brings her vast experience and passion for the mortgage business to Advisors. “I have been a loan officer since 1996 and absolutely love what I do. Whether it is a first-time homebuyer or a second home that someone has dreamed about for years, it is so rewarding to help my customers get into their new home,” DeAnnuntis continued.

According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, a premier online portal that provides intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore. “We are proud to welcome Elena and her team to the Advisors Family. Her dedication, personal service and care for her clients are a perfect fit for our Company,” states Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors.

If you are looking to finance a new home or refinance an existing home, please contact Elena DeAnnuntis at 609-432-7445, email: edeannuntis@advisorsmortgage.com or visit: https://advisorsmortgage.com/branches/oceancity/

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even more determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

