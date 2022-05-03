Yolk Opens 9th Illinois Location in the Village of Burr Ridge

CHICAGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yolk, the brunch restaurant popular amongst locals and tourists alike, is announcing the opening of their ninth Illinois location, Yolk - Burr Ridge, bringing the total number of Yolk locations to 16. Located in the upscale Burr Ridge Village Center at 595 Village Center Drive, the new 4,500-sq.-ft. space will seat 175 people inside and 45 people outside. Patrons of Yolk - Burr Ridge will also be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art walk-up coffee bar, accessible from both the interior and exterior of the new restaurant. Ramzi Hassan, President of Edwards Realty Company, which co-owns and manages the Burr Ridge Village Center, noted, "Yolk is the ideal fit for Burr Ridge Village Center, and we are thrilled to welcome them. Taki and his team run a great business, he is community-oriented and committed to the Burr Ridge area, which is a real win-win-win."

Constantly pushing the envelope with new and creative brunch dishes, specialty juices and its own private-label premium coffee in urban, upscale settings, Yolk is known for its delicious breakfast and lunch fare. Yolk's menu includes signature specialty dishes like eggs benedict, gourmet five-egg rolled omelets, a wide range of skillets and scramblers, pancakes, frittatas, crepes and many more scrumptious options, like the Breakfast Mac & Cheese, from the brand's inventive Test Kitchen, joining the menu on a regular basis.

"After powering through two years of pandemic-related disruptions, I could not be more excited to continue our expansion plans," said Taki Kastanis, CEO and Founder of Yolk. "Growing up in Oak Brook, it means a lot that our newest Yolk location will be opening so close to home," Taki continued. This year, Yolk expects to open two more locations in South Florida and one location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as part of its 2022 expansion plans.

During opening week, Yolk will be offering free Yolk-branded coffee mugs to all dine-in customers with the purchase of a cup of coffee.

ABOUT YOLK

Founded by Taki Kastanis in 2006, Yolk has rapidly expanded to 16 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Texas and South Florida. Each one beloved by locals and tourists alike, Yolk is continuously expanding to be able to serve each and every community possible. Rated "Best Breakfast" by Zagat, Yolk's menu features a balanced mix of upscale breakfast and lunch items guests would expect to find on the menu, as well as a range of deliciously innovative creations. The Yolk experience goes far beyond what's on the plate - bringing creativity to the kitchen. Yolk's team is dedicated to making each guest's experience unique, personable and one that makes them hungry for more.

