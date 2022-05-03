TrueCommerce Announces Additions to Board of Directors

-- Mike Mayoras is named Board Director; Kathy Miller becomes Audit Chair --

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Mike Mayoras, currently Executive Chairman of OnSolve, has been named Board Director. Kathy Miller, Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of Tecsys, Inc. (TSX:TCS) is taking the role of Audit Chair.

“We are honored to welcome Mike and Kathy to our Board of Directors during such a transformational period in our evolution,” said TrueCommerce CEO, John Fay. “Their impressive and comprehensive experience in growth acceleration and financial strategy is instrumental in advancing our vision to become the leading force in the supply chain management space.”

In addition to his leadership role with OnSolve, Mike Mayoras is currently serving as Board Director for both Softeon and EPAM Systems. Previously, he held Board Director roles with leading technology companies including Professional Datasolutions, Vendavo, Avangate, JDA Software, and API Healthcare. Mr. Mayoras was also the CEO of RedPrairie.

“I’m excited to join the TrueCommerce Board,” said Mr. Mayoras. “It’s an innovative and dynamic company, and I’m looking forward to working with my fellow Board members and management to plot winning strategies for growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

Kathy Miller, in addition to her leadership position with Tecsys, Inc., is also a Non-Executive Director, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee member for IOU Financial, and Board Member for Teleco Business Solutions. Prior to her retirement, Ms. Miller held CFO and COO positions for several high-growth enterprise software companies including Nitro Software (ASX:NTO), nCourt/Government Brands, eSecuritel (acquired by Brightstar Corp), and Witness Systems (acquired by Verint) (NASDAQ:VRNT).

“TrueCommerce’s financial performance is impressive,” said Ms. Miller. “It has a winning combination of agile growth and financial discipline. I look forward to the opportunity to share my ideas as well as experience to support the company’s exponential success.”

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov

Director, Marketing Communications

1-703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com