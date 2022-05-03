OMAC launches data governance initiative to create guidelines for segmenting, sharing, and securing industrial data

New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cloud-based analytics and digital transformation evolve, creating the foundation of the "data-driven" world, manufacturing organizations are scrambling to implement suitable data governance policies. OMAC's latest initiative, led by ei3's Mark Fondl, aims to establish a framework and guidelines to protect precious proprietary information while enabling secure data sharing for efficiently solving problems, mining insights, and capturing the highest value from data-supported capabilities.

The workgroup will elaborate on the following topics to help organizations boost employee collaboration and productivity and support continuous innovation through practical data-sharing approaches.

Categorizing types of data and methods of segmentation

Identifying the sources of data

Clustering data usage - from control and optimization to service and support

Understanding data ownership and constraints - especially concerning the use of insights arising from the data

Architecting data hierarchy for distribution

Reviewing security regulations concerning the transfer and storage

Participating organizations include leading manufacturing companies such as Cargill, Pepsico, and Corning; well-known OEMs including Mettler-Toledo, Milacron, Barry-Wehmiller, and Nordson; system integrators like Rovisys and Martin CSI, and groundbreaking technology companies like the ei3 Corporation, Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell, Cisco, Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. amongst others.

The workgroup will meet virtually, with the kick-off meeting being planned for May 18, 2022. A face-to-face workshop will take place in December 2022 to allow active members to review the developed content and enable an easy and free flow of suggestions in advancing this topic.

If you would like to participate and contribute your knowledge, skill, and experience, please complete the Expression of Interest Form, and the workgroup administrator will reach out to you.

ABOUT OMAC:

The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC) helps manufacturers and suppliers work together to identify new and innovative ways to increase the effectiveness of their production operations. OMAC brings together leading End-User Manufacturers, OEM Machine Builders, System Integrators, Technology Providers, and Non-Profit/Government Agency organizations to address issues that confront global manufacturing today. OMAC's two working groups, Packaging and Manufacturing, lead the way in producing industry consensus guidelines that help manufacturers reduce their delivery times, be more efficient with available resources, and increase profitability. More information is available at www.omac.org.

ABOUT ei3 CORPORATION:

Founded in 1999, ei3 delivers a suite of no-code IIoT and A.I. applications and related devices to help manufacturers and machine builders boost sustainability, and operational efficiency, save on costs and implement new business models. Printing, Plastics, Packaging, and Commercial Real estate are some of the company's key market segments. ei3 is headquartered in New York with offices in Montreal and Zurich. For more information, please visit ei3 at www.ei3.com.





