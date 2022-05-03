ATX Enhances Professional Services Organization to Help MSOs Meet Business Objectives

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, recently expanded the mission of its professional services organization to enhance its ability to deliver critical design, implementation and operations assistance to cable operators as they evolve their networks to meet competitive challenges and ever-increasing subscriber demand.

The expansion includes the addition of a team of professional services veterans, led by Bob Murphy, ATX's newly appointed Sr. Vice President of Professional Services. Murphy brings to ATX more than 25 years of leadership and network operational expertise. Prior to joining ATX, Murphy led the America's Services Team at CommScope, where he was instrumental in establishing the company's capabilities supporting outside plant engineering, design and deployment activities.

"The cable industry is entering an era of rapid expansion and new technology adoption, creating the need for professional services engagements that can relieve MSOs of some of the heavy lifting of evolving their networks," said Murphy. "ATX, a leading provider of next-generation innovation for cable and satellite operators, also understands the critical importance of professional services. I'm excited to be part of the team."

Under Murphy's leadership, ATX is offering a wide range of assistance to service providers, including consulting, design, engineering, deployment and day-two support. ATX's suite of professional services enables operators to augment existing workforces with skilled professionals possessing detailed product knowledge, with the goal of helping MSOs improve subscriber experience, create new revenue streams, increase time to market, streamline operations and mitigate operational risks.

"ATX recognizes the need to complement our next-generation outside plant, digital optical transport and media distribution solutions with best-in-class professional services capabilities that will enable our customers to achieve their business goals ahead of schedule and with optimal efficiency," said ATX CEO Dan Whalen. "Bob and his team are pillars of the professional services community with a well-deserved reputation for helping service providers achieve their desired outcomes."

Since beginning his career with the U.S. Department of Defense (US Army National Guard), Murphy has held a variety of leadership roles with ARRIS, Comcast, Intermedia Communications, Qwest Communications, Urban Media Communications, GeoTek and In-Flight Phone. He holds a Degree in Aviation Maintenance from Philadelphia Institute of Aviation in Pennsylvania.

For more information about ATX Networks and its professional services offerings, please visit www.atx.com.

###

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX's market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world's most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to improve people's lives by enabling affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and media content for everyone, everywhere. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

Joseph McGarvey

1-347-601-7003

jmcgarvey@atx.com

Related Images











Image 1: Bob Murphy





Bob Murphy, Sr. Vice President Professional Services at ATX









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment