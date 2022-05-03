Catchpoint Appoints Chip Salyards as CRO to Drive Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, the global leader in digital experience observability, announced today that Chip Salyards has joined the Catchpoint executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Salyards will lead all aspects of the company’s sales, business development and strategic partnerships.



“As Catchpoint continues to provide unparalleled visibility and insight into the complexity of digital business, I’m thrilled to add Chip Salyards to the Catchpoint team,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO at Catchpoint. “His experience in leveraging market synergies across a broad ecosystem, building a world-class sales team and driving high-impact growth will be invaluable as we continue to scale and provide our customers with superior digital experience observability.”

Previously, Salyards was Vice President Americas at OutSystems, where he was responsible for sales growth and leadership. Fifteen years of his sales career were at BMC, with additional sales leadership positions at ProntoForms and Rocket Software. Fifteen years of Salyards' career were spent internationally, including responsibilities across the Asia Pacific Region, Canada, LATAM and EMEA. He has a proven track record of establishing strong, strategic partnerships and alliances which have led to significant sources of revenue growth.

He holds a B.S. from Stonehill College with a Major in Communications and an MBA from Suffolk University.

"I am very excited to join Catchpoint at this pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Chip Salyards, CRO at Catchpoint. “The digital experience of customers and employees has never been more critical as we define a "new normal" moving forward with remote workers and their productivity. I am also looking forward to going back to my roots where I have 18 years of experience in the infrastructure monitoring and observability space.”

Former colleagues describe Salyards as a “visionary sales leader who operates with the highest level of integrity” and has an “energetic, motivational style that rallies people around a common goal to put the customer first.”

As the Chief Revenue Officer, Salyards, with the executive team, will provide a structure and cadence to allow Catchpoint to take advantage of its highly differentiated product offerings and excellent reputation in the market. Salyards will continue to leverage product lead growth strategies that lead to high customer growth, such as the WebPageTest “freemium” model that provides customers a first-hand experience of the true value of site performance optimization.

Connect with Catchpoint

Twitter: @Catchpoint

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/catchpoint/

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint is the enterprise-proven Digital Experience Observability industry leader, empowering teams to confidently own the end user experience. By providing unparalleled visibility and insight into every critical system that collectively produce and deliver digital experiences to customers and employees, industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Equinix trust Catchpoint, to proactively and rapidly detect and repair problems before they impact users. With the largest observability network, broadest capabilities, and highest data quality in the industry, Catchpoint is the ally you need to deliver on the unrelenting user experience expectations of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888