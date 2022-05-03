Home Remodeling Market Is Expected to Reach $1,317.50 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home remodeling market was estimated at $852.10 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1,317.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Advancements in the computer-based technologies such as visualization apps, 3D rendering software, and other such technologies drive the growth of the global home remodeling market. On the other hand, high costs associated with certain technologies restrain the growth to some extent. However, increased spending on remodeling by homeowners is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The global lockdown had a negative impact on the global home remodeling market, especially during the initial period. The disrupted supply chain affected the manufacturing of home remodeling products.

However, as the global situation has started getting better, the market is expected to get back on track soon.

The global home remodeling market is analyzed across project type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Based on project type, the professional segment accounted for around three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The DIY segment, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue each in 2020, and are projected to lead the trail by 2030. The online segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global home remodeling market report include Dow Inc., IndustrieCottoPossagno S.p.A, JELD-WEN, Seven Group Holdings Limited (Boral Limited), Andersen Corporation, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kohler Co., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Mohawk Industries, Inc., and Pella Corporation.

