PGA Tour Professional Graeme McDowell Announces Launch of his New Irish Whiskey: Grey Coast

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group announced today that it is partnering with Northern Ireland native, the 2010 US Open Champion and Ryder Cup legend, Graeme McDowell; alongside brand development engine, Fluid Assets, and the world-renowned Boann Distillery to release Grey Coast Irish Whiskey. This dynamic group has combined to produce an unconventional ‘Irish-American Whiskey’ that, inspired by the life and passion of Graeme McDowell, redefines not only what it means to be a whiskey drinker but what it means to make the most out of the moments that matter.

“I’m passionate about Grey Coast because it represents my life’s story and in many ways is a testament to the Irish American dream,” said Graeme McDowell. “It’s a marker of history and accomplishment, a celebration of friends and family, a symbol of dreams turned reality, and a nod to a life well-lived.”

Breaking away from traditional stereotypes, this team has created a high-quality, easy-drinking whiskey that feels like home. Grey Coast encourages people to be inspired by the moments shared with family and friends today while remaining connected to their past legacy. It was made to toast the memories we’ve made and the memories we’re yet to make.

“In keeping with this world-class whiskey, we wanted world-class professionals to be part of it,“ said Chris Lund, Chief Creative Officer, Fluid Assets. “The partnership of Graeme and our Irish distillers at Boann has been wonderful and has succeeded in producing a lifestyle brand that will be welcome at every occasion. We are thrilled to be working with the Prestige Beverage Group to help us engage as many consumers as possible with this uniquely positioned product.”

Born out of an extraordinary blend of four different Irish whiskeys, the complex and unique Grey Coast was crafted at the Boann Distillery in Drogheda, one of Ireland’s finest distilleries. This location already produces a range of innovative whiskeys for the domestic and export market.

“From overseeing every aspect of the brand to doing numerous tastings until the unique blend of whiskies was just right,” said Graeme. “I’ve worked hard to ensure this whiskey reflects who I am – and I couldn’t be happier with the result.”

“We are looking forward to launching Grey Coast, Irish Whiskey that stands out from the genre,” said Mike Morgan, President Prestige Beverage Group. “Combining tradition and technical know-how with the personal influence of Graeme McDowell, this group has created something that will undoubtedly connect with lovers of Irish whiskey and attract others to this rapidly growing category.”

Grey Coast Irish Whiskey (80 proof / 40.0% ABV, $36.99 SRP / 700ML) will be available at participating grocers, liquor stores, and restaurants, in markets across the US.

About Fluid Assets Inc.

Fluid Assets Inc. develops and represents unique adult beverage brands— and we do it like nobody else. Drawing on extensive market knowledge, creative passion, and executional excellence, we respond to consumers’ changing tastes with innovative, trendsetting brands that help people get more out of life’s occasions. Learn more about our exciting adult-beverage brands at www.fluidassets.ca

About the Boann Distillery

Boann Distillery is the brainchild of the Cooney family, who have a long history in the Irish drinks industry. Founder Pat Cooney is a native of Drogheda and the establishment of a new industry in his hometown is a homecoming for him. Pat, his wife Marie and four of their children are all actively involved in running the business.

It’s been a Cooney family dream to lead a renaissance of Irish whiskey from their homeland of Drogheda, and that dream has become a reality with their new State of the Art Boann Distillery, and in late 2019 the first spirit flowed from the distillery’s copper pot stills, the first to flow in Drogheda in over 160 years. Additional details available www.boanndistillery.ie

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe including Italy, France, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. Prestige Beverage Group’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Windsor Canadian, The Whistler, KINKY Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé.

From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige Beverage Group continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

