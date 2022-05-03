Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

| Source: Novo Nordisk A/S Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsvaerd, DENMARK


Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 May 2022 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDoug Langa
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, North America Operations
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)













































































































































 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 808,10200 Shares 
 DKK 808,10204 Shares 
 DKK 807,9029 Shares 
 DKK 807,70110 Shares 
  DKK 807,902 Shares 
  DKK 807,9024 Shares 
  DKK 807,9095 Shares 
  DKK 807,9085 Shares 
  DKK 807,9070 Shares 
  DKK 807,60170 Shares 
  DKK 807,50179 Shares 
  DKK 807,05200 Shares 
  DKK 807,10185 Shares 
  DKK 807,05185 Shares 
  DKK 807,1093 Shares 
  DKK 807,4062 Shares 
  DKK 807,4027 Shares 
  DKK 807,5015 Shares 
  DKK 807,5015 Shares 
  DKK 807,5014 Shares 
  DKK 807,50169 Shares 
  DKK 807,60217 Shares 
  DKK 807,60115 Shares 
  DKK 807,5023 Shares 
  DKK 807,80494 Shares 
  DKK 807,8027 Shares 
  DKK 807,70495 Shares 
  DKK 807,804913 Shares 
  DKK 807,6038 Shares 
  DKK 807,5054 Shares 
  DKK 807,608 Shares 
  DKK 807,605 Shares 
  DKK 807,6085 Shares 
  DKK 807,50125 Shares 
  DKK 807,45230 Shares 
  DKK 807,6044 Shares 
  DKK 807,6022 Shares 
  DKK 807,60104 Shares 
  DKK 807,55870 Shares 
  DKK 807,7069 Shares 
  DKK 807,7046 Shares 
  DKK 808,0038 Shares 
  DKK 808,0020 Shares 
  DKK 808,0044 Shares 
  DKK 808,0087 Shares 
  DKK 808,3010 Shares 
  DKK 808,3017 Shares 
  DKK 808,3010 Shares 
  DKK 808,308 Shares 
  DKK 808,3062 Shares 
  DKK 808,3013 Shares 
  DKK 808,4027 Shares 
  DKK 808,4062 Shares 
  DKK 808,5027 Shares 
  DKK 808,5062 Shares 
  DKK 808,6024 Shares 
  DKK 808,603 Shares 
  DKK 808,6012 Shares 
  DKK 808,6062 Shares 
  DKK 808,6012 Shares 
  DKK 808,7027 Shares 
  DKK 808,7062 Shares 
  DKK 808,9027 Shares 
  DKK 808,9062 Shares 
  DKK 808,9027 Shares 
  DKK 808,9043 Shares 
  DKK 808,9019 Shares 
  DKK 808,701 Shares 
  DKK 808,6015 Shares 
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


11,000 shares
DKK 807.76
e)Date of the transaction2022-04-29
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonHenrik Ehlers Wulff
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President,
Product Supply, Quality and IT
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 815.006,346 shares 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


6,346 shares
DKK 815.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-05-02
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonHenrik Ehlers Wulff
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President,
Product Supply, Quality and IT
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 814.0010,954 shares 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


10,954 shares
DKK 814.00
e)Date of the transaction2022-05-03
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:   
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:   
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com 
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com 
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com 
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com 

Company announcement No 39 / 2022


Attachment


Attachments

CA220503_ InsiderTrading