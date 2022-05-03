Cycode Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , the leader in software supply chain security, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work reducing the risk of breaches via an AppSec platform that provides visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). On Monday, June 6, Cycode will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco.



Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments over the last 17 years. Cycode will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

“While the cybersecurity industry contends with constant changes and challenges, these bold thinkers are the changemakers we need to protect the world against new threats,” said Linda Gray Martin Vice President, RSA Conference. “For the last 17 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make a significant impact, and there’s no doubt that this year is any different. We’re cheering on this year's finalists to carry on the competition’s legacy with their game-changing ideas and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the future.

Despite a 19.9% increase in Application Security spending in 2022 compared with 2021, software supply chain attacks like Solarwinds and Kaseya show no sign of abatement. In fact, according to Gartner , “By 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains, a three-fold increase from 2021.” “We are seeing attackers shift their focus from production environments to software delivery pipelines,” remarked Lior Levy, CEO of Cycode. “The DevOps tools and infrastructure that make up software delivery pipelines drive development efficiency, but they also create data silos that hinder security teams. The key to modernizing AppSec is breaking down data silos such that it becomes easy to determine when disparate activities add meaningful context to each other across different phases of the SDLC.”

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on June 6 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Dorit Dor , Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe , Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer , Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2022, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from June 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About Cycode

Cycode is a complete software supply chain security solution that provides visibility, security, and integrity across all phases of the SDLC. Cycode integrates with DevOps tools and infrastructure providers, hardens their security postures by implementing consistent governance, and reduces the risk of breaches with a series of scanning engines that look for issues like hardcoded secrets, infrastructure as code misconfigurations, code leaks and more. Cycode’s knowledge graph tracks code integrity, user activity, and events across the SDLC to prioritize risk, find anomalies, and prevent code tampering.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

