FeelitLIVE and INTERKULTUR Announce Technology Partnership for Choirs Worldwide

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeelitLIVE, Inc., the creators of FeelitLIVE, the world's first all-in-one choir tech platform, and INTERKULTUR, the world's leading organizer of international choir competitions and festivals, announced a new strategic partnership designed to benefit all choirs while also accelerating growth of both companies.

INTERKULTUR will promote FeelitLIVE as a preferred technology platform for the delivery of hybrid and virtual choral performances to its vast network of choirs and FeelitLIVE will promote the choir competitions and festivals organized by INTERKULTUR.

"This partnership is highly complementary for both companies," said Neetu Bhatia, Co-Founder of FeelitLIVE. "The team at INTERKULTUR are true experts in the organization of live choral competitions. Whereas, our strength at FeelitLIVE is in the delivery of hybrid and virtual choral performances. By partnering, we're able to promote each other's respective offerings in a way that will benefit all choirs globally."

INTERKULTUR will promote FeelitLive via its website, at its choral events, and through direct communication with its subscribers. FeelitLIVE will work with INTERKULTUR to drive awareness for its global events including the World Choir Games, which will take place in Gangneung, South Korea in July 2023.

"FeeliLIVE's vision to combine the power of technology and choirs to elevate the human experience maps perfectly to the mission of INTERKULTUR to bring together people of all countries, cultures and world views in peaceful competitions. This strategic partnership is a great fit for both of us," said Hans-Robert Dapprich, Director, Communications, Marketing and Sales at INTERKULTUR.

This is the first phase of a strategic partnership that holds great promise. Additional points of collaboration will be explored as the alliance evolves in coming years.

"We've long admired INTERKULTUR as pioneers in the choral music industry and we couldn't be more excited to join forces with them to elevate choral music globally," Ms. Bhatia said.

About FeelitLIVE (www.feelitlive.com)

FeelitLIVE is the world's first all-in-one choir tech platform, empowering choral groups to host events, engage audiences, monetize content, and build lasting relationships with their communities. Built by MIT alums, FeelitLIVE is fast becoming home to choirs across North America. FeelitLIVE provides every choir the platform to deliver the beautiful and uplifting experiences they have always imagined. The company is also the creator of the rapidly growing Top ChoirsTM franchise that has found great success in the U.S. and Canada. FeelitLIVE is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, with passionate and talented team members on four continents.

About INTERKULTUR (www.interkultur.com)

INTERKULTUR is the world's leading organizer of international choir competitions and festivals. Since 1988, INTERKULTUR has pursued its mission of bringing together people of all countries, cultures and world views in peaceful competitions. INTERKULTUR will host the 12th World Choir Games July 3 - 23, 2023 in Gangneung, South Korea.

