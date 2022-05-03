AMI Outdoor Partners With Branded Cities to Expand Its NYC Billboard Reach to LA, Philly, Denver, Las Vegas, and D.C.

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Outdoor, an Accel Media International company, announced today it has partnered with Branded Cities to expand beyond New York to five additional markets in the United States. AMI Outdoor’s unique offering of combining top billboard placement in New York along with national broadcast interviews, now will be offered through Branded Cities in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Las Vegas and Washington, DC.



AMI Outdoor started in October 2019 offering special deals on billboards in New York’s hottest locations, combining train stations, static and digital boards with New to The Street’s massive trifecta of television network syndicated long-form interviews.

“This unique combination gives advertisers strong predictable media exposure in the largest markets in the U.S.,” stated Vince Caruso, AMI International president and CEO. The company was able to lock in space during the pandemic on some of the most sought-after locations in New York, Caruso said.

And now, combined with the additional markets Branded Cities brings to advertisers, brands will have a unique blend of national broadcast interviews on networks like Newsmax and Fox, with unique out-of-home ads coast to coast.

“People are returning to their offices across the country,” Caruso said. “By combining the unique platform AMI Outdoor, Branded Cities and New to the Street provide, consumers will see our clients everywhere, from TV news shows to their daily commute in some of the largest cities in the country.”

AMI Outdoor is the first outdoor advertising company to combine network television interviews with billboard ads. Combined with Branded Cities’ additional market coverage, brands could expect 100 million out-of-home impressions or more per month.

About AMI

AMI Outdoor, an Accel Media International company, was formed in October 2019 to provide Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and packages in addition to long-form broadcast interviews with assorted partners nationwide including the New to The Street business show.

About Branded Cities

Branded Cities, which is owned by EL Media and Shamrock Capital, is a leading Out-of-Home media company with an integrated network of premier digital and static signage across North America. The digital and static media assets span across some of the largest markets in the United States and Canada (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and many more) and are situated in the country’s most valuable Out-of-Home environments such as Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip, West Hollywood, Union Station, Yonge – Dundas Square and Canada’s leading shopping centers. Branded Cities empowers brands to deliver impactful and engaging messages to North America’s most desirable, hard-to-reach audiences. EL Media is an affiliate of The Ellman Companies (“Ellman”). Ellman is a privately-owned media, real estate and investments group founded in 1972 with diverse interests in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

For more information visit: brandedcities.com, brandedcities.ca or ellmanco.com. Follow Branded Cities on Twitter (@brandedcities) and like us on Instagram.

Contact Data

Monica Brennan

Accel Media International

631-682-8499