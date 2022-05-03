New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyphosate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW

Global Glyphosate Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026



Glyphosate is an odorless, colorless crystalline powder, widely used as a broad-spectrum systemic herbicide for killing weeds, primarily perennials. Glyphosate is mostly sold in two formulations - Water-soluble granules, and Concentrates. Application of the herbicide on the tree stump, injecting into the trunk, aerial spraying for absorption through leaves, broadcasting, and cut-stump treatment for forestry are few of the methods in which the herbicide is applied for killing weeds in home gardens, yards, amenity areas, and crop fields. Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the world in terms of volume, and is used for silviculture, agriculture, horticulture, and garden management. Glyphosate is used both as a pre-emergence herbicide, wherein the chemical is applied prior to seeding, as well as post-emergence herbicide, where application is commenced subsequent to crop germination. Glyphosate is classified under the group of non-selective herbicides, as it can kill a wide array of plants, including woody plants, perennials, and grasses. Consequently, application of the herbicide after the emergence of the main crop is risky as it might kill the main crop as well. However, at present, with the development of several genetically-modified, glyphosate tolerant crops, farmers around the globe are also employing glyphosate for post emergence application.



Global Glyphosate market estimated at US$7.6 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$8.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Glyphosate, accounting for an estimated 30.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$2.3 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.0% over the analysis period. By application, Global market for Conventional Crops is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 3.2% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Conventional Crops segment, accounting for 29.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) represents the largest market for glyphosate, followed by the US. Though the US is expected to continue to retain its importance over the forthcoming years, growth is expected to mainly emanate from the developing regions, especially Asia-Pacific. The region is also the fastest growing over the analysis period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific is poised to yield maximum growth for GM rice and other GM crops in near future. Also, the fact that China, India, Korea and ASEAN nations are relentlessly investing in plant research for developing specialized crops with better weed control and enhanced traits such as drought tolerance is indicative of the tremendous potential for growth waiting to be tapped. In these developing countries, expanding population, rising income levels and rapid urbanization trend is bearing significant impact on the trends in the food and beverages industry. China and India are likely to be at the forefront of the growth in the glyphosate market with progress attributed to the fast-paced economic development, changing consumer lifestyles, ballooning population, rising income levels and the increased demand for food.



Developed regions including the US, Canada, Europe and Japan continue to generate opportunities for glyphosate. The US was the foremost adopter of the innovative herbicide and along with Europe held lion`s share in total glyphosate consumption in 1980s and 1990s. However, the share of the US and other developed countries showed steady deceleration from late-1990s onwards with wider use of various agrochemicals in emerging regions, especially Asia. Growing concerns over chemical residues in farm produce and steady shift towards sustainable farming methods also contributed to developed world`s decreased share in worldwide glyphosate sales. Currently, glyphosate market is under serious stress as several countries in Europe and states across the US are placing restrictions on use of glyphosate. Although most of such restrictions are focused on non-crop applications, continued debate on alleged role of the herbicide in causing cancer and kidney diseases is likely to impact overall sales in the developed world in the near future.

Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

China National Chemical Corporation

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Syngenta AG

FMC Corporation

Fuhua Tongda Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

JingMa Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Limited Liability Co.

Nufarm Limited

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

UPL Limited

Wynca Group

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Glyphosate and COVID-19: Various Viewpoints of Research

Communities

Glyphosate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

An Introduction to Glyphosate

Manufacturing Processes

Applications of Glyphosate

Select Trade Names

Glyphosate: A Historical Perspective

Toxicological Assessment

Impact of Glyphosate on Agroecosystem

Weed Resistance to Glyphosate

Glyphosate Replacements

Herbicides: A Prelude

World Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Segment (2021F):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fungicides, Herbicides

(Selective and Non-Selective), Insecticides, Seed Treatments

and Others

World Herbicides Market by Crop (2021F): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for Cereals (Rice, Maize and Other

Cereals), Cotton, Fruits & Vegetables, Soybeans and Other

Crops

Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

World Glyphosate Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Conventional Crops, and

Genetically Modified Crops

Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain

Market Momentum

Efficacy of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides on Select Large Broad-

Leaved Weeds (as a Percentage of Foliar Kill)

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Primary Consumer

Percentage Breakdown of Glyphosate Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Glyphosate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe

Percentage Breakdown of Global Crop Area by Geographic Region

(2021E)

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category,

Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid

Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for

Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015):

Number of Undernourished People (in Millions)

Number of People Fed by Each Hectare of Planted Land Worldwide:

(1960-2020)

Shrinking Arable Land Improves Market Prospects

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Enhance Market Demand

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

Global GM Crop Acreage (in Million Hectares (Mha)) for Years

2012, 2017 and 2022

Global GM Adoption by Country (2012, 2017 and 2022): Percentage

Breakdown of GM Crop Acreage for Argentina, Brazil, Canada,

China, India, US, and Rest of World

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

Global Biotech Seeds Market by Trait (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Area Planted for Herbicide Tolerant, Double &

Triple Stack, and Insect Resistant

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate

Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Glyphosate Pricing Trends

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Continued Debate on Toxic Nature of Glyphosate

Bans and Restrictions on Use of Glyphosate in Select Countries

Rising Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds

Growing Prevalence of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds: Number of New

Glyphosate-Resistant Cases Identified Worldwide from 2006

through 2014 (Historic Data)

Select Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds Worldwide: Brief Details of

Common Name, Botanical Name, and Country of Occurrence

Increasing Organic Farming Deters Market Prospects

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015

-2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2013-2018

Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming (% Share): 2000-

2018

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2020

Upcoming Selective Herbicides

Lawsuits



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conventional Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional Crops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional Crops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Genetically Modified Crops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Genetically Modified Crops

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetically Modified

Crops by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

US Glyphosate Market by Crop (2021): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Demand for Alfalfa, Corn, Cotton, Sorghum, Soybeans,

Wheat and Other Crops

Emergence and Rise of Glyphosate

Penetration of Roundup-Ready Crops Benefits Market Prospects

Emphasis on GM Crops Extends Lucrative Opportunities

Select Approved GM Crops to be used as Food and Feed

Preference for Herbicide-tolerant GM Seeds over Insect-tolerant

Varieties Sustain Market Demand

Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Crop Producers

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops

and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China Evolves into a Major Force in the Global Glyphosate Horizon

End-Use Profile Set to Alter Market Dynamics

Industry Reorganization Likely in the Immediate Future

Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Growth

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Geographic Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Geographic

Region - France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 34: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: UK Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: UK 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional Crops

and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 37: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Spain Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 40: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Russia Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Expanding Market for Glyphosate in Asia-Pacific

Largest Populated Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of

Total Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+

Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan,

Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Australia Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 55: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: India Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: India 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 58: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: South Korea Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Glyphosate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 64: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 70: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Argentina Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 73: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Brazil Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 76: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically

Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Mexico Historic Review for Glyphosate by Application -

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Glyphosate

by Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified

Crops Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Glyphosate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glyphosate by Application - Conventional Crops and

Genetically Modified Crops - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Glyphosate by

Application - Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Glyphosate by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional Crops and Genetically Modified Crops for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 79

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW



