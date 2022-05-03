New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Cytogenetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915706/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
Molecular Cytogenetics involves all aspects of chromosome biology, such as structural and functional organization of the chromosome and nucleus, chromosomal variation and abnormalities, and the applications of chromosome biology in medicine and tumor genetics. Cytogenetics plays an important role in identification of genetic predisposition to disease and also a person`s reaction to a certain drug. Molecular biology techniques evolved from simple tools such as In situ Hybridization (ISH), which detects the presence, quantity, and location of DNA/RNA sequences in cells and tissues, by using a labeled sequence fragment called a "probe". These screening tests analyze complicated genomic interactions and help to determine the progress of a disease. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.7 Million by 2026
The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Growth in these markets is driven by increasing incidence of cancer and genetic abnormalities, need for rapid disease diagnosis through genetic techniques, as well as higher funding (both public and private) leading to introduction of highly advanced cytogenetic techniques and their broadening applications are some of the key factors poised to contribute to future growth. Significant rise in target patient population across the world, and rising preference for CGH in clinical diagnosis, is expected to drive the market further, providing players with lucrative opportunities. Growing awareness levels of genetic disorders and expanding pool of research laboratories specializing in molecular biology techniques, would be beneficial for cytogenetics solutions. Rise in incidence of cancer and the subsequent demand for personalized medicine, is likely to enhance market prospects in a major way.
Software & Services Segment to Reach $451.8 Million by 2026
In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$231.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$404.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
- Abbott Molecular
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Applied Spectral Imaging
- Biological Industries
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cytognomix, Inc.
- CytoTest, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Oxford Gene Technology
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- SciGene Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915706/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the
Pandemic
French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19
Causing SARS-CoV-2
Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates
Fertile Environment
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel
Opportunities
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Developed Regions Account for Lion’s Share of World Molecular
Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies -
Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa,
Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory
Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of
Cytogenetics Technologies
Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest
Growing Market Segment
Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand
Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from
FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions
in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018 & 2022)
aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH
Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology
Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to
Find Favor
Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH
Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment
Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic
Disease Diagnosis
Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and
Prevalence
Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a
Percentage of Patient Population
Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future
Growth
Lab Automation Speeds Up
World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years
2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape
Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction
Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS
Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum
Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-
2025) & (2045-2050)
Technology Overview
A Preface to Cytogenetics
Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies
Molecular Cytogenetics
Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques
Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)
Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
Advent of Microarray Technology
Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization
Principle Underlying aCGH
Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH
A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software & Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CGH
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for CGH by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for CGH by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FISH
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for FISH by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for FISH by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunohistochemistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunohistochemistry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Karyotyping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Karyotyping by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Karyotyping by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Techniques by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Techniques by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Techniques by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Genetic Disorders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Disorders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personalized Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Personalized Medicine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Personalized Medicine
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical & Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Clinical & Research
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical & Research
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Academic Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Molecular Cytogenetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The United States: Prime Market for Cytogenetics Technologies
CGH Technologies Witness Higher Adoption
Established Role Sustains Momentum in FISH Technology
Ageing Population and Growing Incidence of Cancer & Lifestyle
Diseases - Opportunity Indicators
US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over the Years
2005-2025
Leading Sites of New Cancer Cases in Males: 2020
Leading Sites of New Cancer Cases in Females: 2020
Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics
Widens Scope
US Personalized Medicine Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in US$
Billion) for 2014, 2018 and 2022
US Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market: Breakdown of Revenues:
(in US$ Million) for 2014, 2018 and 2022
Growing Focus on Genetic Testing Widens the Business Case
Emphasis on Early Diagnosis & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs
Augment Demand
Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Component - Consumables, Instruments
and Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Component - Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Technique - CGH, FISH,
Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Technique - CGH, FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and
Other Techniques Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for CGH,
FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Application - Genetic Disorders,
Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Application - Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by End-Use - Clinical & Research
Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research
Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
End-Use - Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic Research Institutes and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Clinical &
Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic
Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
An Overview
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Genetic Testing Demand
Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Component - Consumables, Instruments
and Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Component - Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Technique - CGH, FISH,
Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Technique - CGH, FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and
Other Techniques Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for CGH,
FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Application - Genetic Disorders,
Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Application - Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by End-Use - Clinical & Research
Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research
Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
End-Use - Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic Research Institutes and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Academic Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Molecular Cytogenetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan Offers Robust Opportunities
Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020
Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan: 2010, 2020, and
2025
Table 76: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Component - Consumables, Instruments
and Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Component - Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Technique - CGH, FISH,
Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Technique - CGH, FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and
Other Techniques Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for CGH,
FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Application - Genetic Disorders,
Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Application - Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by End-Use - Clinical & Research
Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research
Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
End-Use - Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Academic Research Institutes and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies,
Academic Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Molecular Cytogenetics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 88: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Component - Consumables, Instruments
and Software & Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: China Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Component - Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Consumables, Instruments and Software & Services for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Technique - CGH, FISH,
Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: China Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Technique - CGH, FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and
Other Techniques Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for CGH,
FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping and Other Techniques
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by Application - Genetic Disorders,
Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: China Historic Review for Molecular Cytogenetics by
Application - Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Cytogenetics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molecular Cytogenetics by End-Use - Clinical & Research
Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research
Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915706/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________