New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026



Molecular Cytogenetics involves all aspects of chromosome biology, such as structural and functional organization of the chromosome and nucleus, chromosomal variation and abnormalities, and the applications of chromosome biology in medicine and tumor genetics. Cytogenetics plays an important role in identification of genetic predisposition to disease and also a person`s reaction to a certain drug. Molecular biology techniques evolved from simple tools such as In situ Hybridization (ISH), which detects the presence, quantity, and location of DNA/RNA sequences in cells and tissues, by using a labeled sequence fragment called a "probe". These screening tests analyze complicated genomic interactions and help to determine the progress of a disease. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.7 Million by 2026



The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Growth in these markets is driven by increasing incidence of cancer and genetic abnormalities, need for rapid disease diagnosis through genetic techniques, as well as higher funding (both public and private) leading to introduction of highly advanced cytogenetic techniques and their broadening applications are some of the key factors poised to contribute to future growth. Significant rise in target patient population across the world, and rising preference for CGH in clinical diagnosis, is expected to drive the market further, providing players with lucrative opportunities. Growing awareness levels of genetic disorders and expanding pool of research laboratories specializing in molecular biology techniques, would be beneficial for cytogenetics solutions. Rise in incidence of cancer and the subsequent demand for personalized medicine, is likely to enhance market prospects in a major way.



Software & Services Segment to Reach $451.8 Million by 2026



In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$231.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$404.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the

Pandemic

French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH

Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19

Causing SARS-CoV-2

Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies

Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates

Fertile Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel

Opportunities

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Developed Regions Account for Lion’s Share of World Molecular

Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies -

Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa,

Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory

Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of

Cytogenetics Technologies

Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest

Growing Market Segment

Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand

Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from

FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions

in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018 & 2022)

aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies

Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH

Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology

Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to

Find Favor

Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes

Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH

Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment

Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic

Disease Diagnosis

Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and

Prevalence

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth

Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a

Percentage of Patient Population

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future

Growth

Lab Automation Speeds Up

World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years

2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction

Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS

Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum

Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-

2025) & (2045-2050)

Technology Overview

A Preface to Cytogenetics

Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology

An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies

Molecular Cytogenetics

Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Advent of Microarray Technology

Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Principle Underlying aCGH

Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH

A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



