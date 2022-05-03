Foinse, LLC Announces Free Open Bar in NYC for Select .eth Domain Holders

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holders of a 3-digit or 4-digit .eth ENS domain are invited to attend the exclusive deCashed crypto networking event in New York City on May 11th from 6-9pm for free. It's an open bar so guests must be age 21 or over.



The event is taking place at the The Refinery Rooftop at 63 W. 38th Street. deCashed is a recently launched crypto spin-off of stalwart media brand deBanked.

"We are anticipating that many people from the burgeoning .eth communities will attend," said deCashed founder Sean Murray, whose journey in crypto began in 2014. "If you don't have a numbered .eth domain, you can still attend but there will be an entry fee of $25 payable only in crypto." deCashed is truly de-cashed. No fiat or credit cards are accepted. Payments can be made in eth, doge, btc, sol, ltc and more.

To ensure entry, registration on the website in advance is advised at https://decashed.com/events/register/

"I'm not part of the official ENS team myself," Murray added. "I'm just a believer in the utility of crypto and crypto-applications and have been for 8 years. I recently joined some unique .eth communities and this is an opportunity to foster that."

Entry is free for 3-digit and 4-digit .eth holders. A whitelist may be forthcoming to better estimate attendance, but proof of ownership at the door will be accepted. Questions can be sent to events@decashed.com or call 917-722-0808.

About decashed.com & Foinse, LLC

decashed.com is operated by Foinse, LLC. Foinse, LLC is an events company based in Brooklyn, NY. To learn more about this event, visit: http://decashed.com/events/. decashed.com is also registered as an ENS domain.

Media contact:

Sean Murray

917-722-0808

events@decashed.com