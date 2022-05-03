Konica Minolta Releases Shield Guard

Ramsey, NJ, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the release of its new cloud service for remote security monitoring and management for bizhub MFPs. An intelligent platform that provides automatic notifications and remediation, Shield Guard allows businesses to control the security status of their fleets of MFPs from anywhere.

Security vulnerabilities with multifunctional print devices begin when they are connected to the network with factory-default configurations settings in place. And with distributed workforces dominating the workplace for nearly two years now, security of MFPs is more critical than ever. Managing security settings of multiple MFPs is difficult, and network administrators often struggle with setting and remembering strong passwords.

Businesses need to overcome these challenges or face the ramifications of data breaches, which can have drastic effects. In fact, a recent study by Allianz reports that 71 percent of customers said they would leave an organization after a data breach. By installing Shield Guard, businesses can enjoy immediate peace of mind that their bizhub MFPs are protected.

Shield Guard, in conjunction with bizhub SECURE and bizhub SECURE Platinum or bizhub SECURE Healthcare offers advanced administration control features which allow enhanced management over data, remotely via the cloud. The solution makes fleet management easy and efficient – managing security policies, grouping devices and creating reports that can be exported and distributed internally. Alerts notify administrators of at-risk devices, unsecured MFP settings and device and policy assessments as they happen. Other key features include:

Security Policy Assessments - Administrators can set policies for individual devices, specific groups of devices or all compatible devices. Shield Guard performs an assessment of the MFPs’ compliance to the predefined security policies.

Notifications - Assessment findings are included in the dashboard via logs and reports on the Shield Guard portal. At-risk devices can be seen right from the dashboard via Security alert pop-ups. In addition, email notifications are automatically sent out once a device falls out of compliance.

Security alerts via email – The solution automatically sends email alerts to the appropriate personnel when the device falls out of compliance or any security policy changes have been detected.

Remediation plan - Provides a structured approach to mitigating security threats. Detects failed security settings and automatically applies the correct policy settings.

Password Remediation – The Shield Guard Administrator can efficiently monitor and manage passwords and password policies on most Konica Minolta MFPs remotely. Password security duration can be set, auto password remediation can be applied, Password Block Lists can be created, and manual password generation as well as Random Password generation can be utilized. All of this provides the administrator with unprecedented MFP-based password control.

Shield Guard offers three different levels of service for each individual business’ needs. Through the support of the Shield Guard solution, security settings can be monitored and managed through the cloud. The administrator experience includes:

Access to a graphical security dashboard for easy monitoring and management to view multiple machines’ status from your browser. View status with simple graphics and visual indicators.

Easy fleet management with visibility of the entire fleet from one remote location.

Administrator control over multiple MFPs collectively via a web browser and ability to set secure passwords remotely.

“Threats to data security continue to rise as sensitive information passes through MFPs every day, inviting more digital crime and making it necessary to continually step up our security game," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Solutions Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Shield Guard is a huge differentiator for us, enabling our bizhub line of MFPs to offer 100% cloud-based device management, reducing the time and effort needed to ensure MFPs are secure.”

View a short video to learn more about Shield Guard or visit our product page online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers' list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

