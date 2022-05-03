Nearly 60% of Project Professionals Rely on In-person or Virtual Meetings for Collaboration, According to New Survey by ProjectManager

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 60% of project management professionals rely on in-person or virtual meetings as their primary means for collaboration, with only 9.4% using project management software, 6.7% task management software and 2.2% PPM solutions, according to a new survey conducted by ProjectManager—a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams. Additionally, the survey findings show that the biggest challenge for project management professionals is poor cross-team collaboration (28.6%), followed by outdated or ill-suited processes (15.9%).

The findings of the survey show that relying on meetings for collaboration is a clear contributor to these common challenges, as today’s companies are hybrid and often need to collaborate across multiple locations, functions and time zones.

“It’s no surprise that cross-team collaboration remains the top challenge project professionals face when nearly two-thirds of those professionals—and the leaders and executives they work with—rely on in-person or virtual meetings to communicate,” said Ryan Buma, CEO of ProjectManager. “When you have team members spending an inordinate amount of time simply trying to schedule meetings in order to stay on top of project progress and other pressing issues, current solutions are as unrealistic as they are ineffective. It’s clear that a collaborative work management solution that offers an approach optimized for today’s hybrid teams is the key to success.”

He added, “As a flexible SaaS application that connects team communication, files, and assignments with the work to be done, ProjectManager is uniquely capable of solving the collaboration challenges faced by cross-functional teams.”

The report findings were based on a survey of more than 2,600 project management professionals conducted in April 2022.

