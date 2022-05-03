Questex Positions for Growth, Combines its Hospitality, Travel and Wellness Portfolios Leveraging the Growing Intersection of these Markets

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex lives in the experience economy bringing people together in the markets that help communities live better and live longer and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences in fast growing markets. Questex today announces it is combining its hospitality, hotel real estate investment and related businesses in the wellness and travel markets into one portfolio consisting of four sub-markets deeply integrated within Hotel Investments, Hotel Operations, Food & Beverage and Travel & Wellness. This will give Questex and its customers the ability to tap into adjacent verticals as these markets continue to intersect.

Questex is focused on extending a leadership position in each of its core sectors. The hospitality, hotel, restaurant, bar and related businesses such as travel, gyms, salons and spas are all interconnected and Questex’s new Hospitality portfolio connects owners, investors and operators through events and content. The global hospitality industry, including wellness, is worth more than $6.8 trillion and is growing at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 15%. Operators across these businesses share similar needs around information, products and solutions, which offers Questex an opportunity to scale for growth while serving each of the sub-markets with sector specific research, insights and connections to drive its businesses forward.

Despite a challenging two years for the hospitality and travel sectors, Questex’s portfolio of 2022 media and events are pacing 70% higher in revenue than 2021 and only 10% down on 2019 revenue levels which itself was a record high for the Hospitality, Travel & Wellness Group before the pandemic began in 2020.

Capital investment into the experience economy via the underlying real estate and operating platforms is increasing as consumers spend more of their income on experiences. Questex’s prominence within the hospitality real estate investment sector led by its International Hospitality Investment Forum event is a platform for further growth, connecting capital with the real estate and operators in the growing sector.



“Questex is focused on fast-growth sectors to drive its growth,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Questex, who will manage this new group. “Our new portfolio ties to our mission of serving the communities that help people live better and live longer by bringing them together though business experiences and solidifies our strategy of connecting buyers and sellers building for the future. With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve and the professionals working within the experience economy, our events and content helps our audiences find the information they need to help them make smart decisions and grow their businesses.”

Questex’s Q Activate technology framework will help the new hospitality portfolio deliver deep insights into the verticals. With a focus on audience engagement, Questex’s forward-thinking approach combines event and content intelligence with trends and demographics to deliver insight into audience interests.

The new Questex Hospitality portfolio leadership team:

Khajavi added, “We are in a very strong position with the right people, the right products and the right processes. Jill, Ruthanne, Amy and Tim are all terrific leaders that deeply know their markets and we’re pleased to grow their careers and elevate them from within. Additionally, Joe is a well-known advisor in the real estate investment industry and will be a tremendous asset to lead our real estate investment portfolio.”

These changes clearly benefit the communities Questex serves by combining insights across the entire Hospitality, Wellness, Travel and Fitness spectrum, connecting buyers and sellers to help grow their businesses.

