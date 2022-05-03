Rozicki-Peralta WBC world title eliminator set for May 7

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 7th, 2022 , Three Lions Promotions (TLP), presents the WBC International Cruiserweight Championship title fight featuring Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (14-1-0, 14KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, against Yamil "Jara" Peralta (13-0-0, 6KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Centre 200 in Sydney, NS.

A native of Sydney, the 27-year-old captured a technical knockout victory over German Garcia Montes (7-4-0, 7 KOs) in the cruiserweight division in March of this year at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ont.

Rozicki, the No. 9 ranked cruiserweight by the WBC, stopped Montes at 2:59 of the second round to claim his 14th career victory and the bout was Rozicki’s first since Oct. 22 when he was defeated by unanimous decision by Oscar Rivas for the WBC World Bridgerweight title in Montreal. This latest victory kept his knockout ratio at 100%, having won all his professional fights by way of knockout (KO) or technical knockout (TKO).

Peralta, 30, had his last bout on Jan. 15, against Mariano Angel Gudino and winning by unanimous decision at Palacio de Los Deportes in Mar del Plata, Argentina. Peralta, the WBC's No. 10-ranked cruiserweight, is a former two time Olympian with an unblemished professional career.

Rozicki’s promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions feels the bout is not only a big opportunity for Rozicki but an exciting fight for the fans. “This is a massive fight for Ryan and he is ready for the opportunity,” said Otter. “This is for the WBC international cruiserweight title and with both boxers being ranked in the top 10, it becomes an automatic WBC world title eliminator. This is a great fight to promote and I’m sure fight fans will be thrilled.”

The co-main event will see the newest addition to the Three Lions stable, current WBC Youth World Lightweight title holder Pedro Bernal (9-1-1, 3KOs) of Mexico City, MX take on fellow countrymen Jovanni Martinez (7-12-1, 4 KOs) of Monterrey MX in an 8 round bout.

“Being the Cinco De Mayo weekend, a major holiday in Mexico which celebrates the country’s independence, we felt it was fitting to introduce our newest signing in an old fashion Mexican standoff,” explained Otter.

The undercard will see Carolyn Redmond (4-0-0, 2KOs) of Guelph, ON in her first 8 round bout against former world title challenger and the more experienced Simone Da Silva (20-17-0, 6KOs) of São Paulo, BRZ.

Jake Daoust (3-0, 2KOs) of Orangeville ON, who is coming off an impressive second round KO win this past March against fellow Canadian Mikhael Miller (3-6-0, 0KOs) will take on Juan Monzon (8-3-3, 7KOs) of Buenos Aires, ARG and is scheduled for 6 rounds.

Lucas Bahdi (10-0-0, 10KOs) of Niagara Falls ON against Rodolfo Moreno (14-6-0, 6KOs) of Monterey MX and John Michael Bianco (1-0-0) of Etobicoke ON against Ivan Banach (4-3-0, 2Kos) of Buenos Aires Argentina.

The card will also see local Nova Scotian talent, with former world title challenger Tison Cave (35-3-0, 13KOs) from North Preston, NS pitted against Aramis Solis (14-14-0, 9Kos) of Cintalapa Mexico for 6 rounds and pro debutants, both Halifax natives, Matt Macintyre (0-0-0) and Jeff Knight (0-0-0) for four rounds or less.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on 3LPTV beginning at 7:00 PM AST .

