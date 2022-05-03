HumCen Global Backed World Record For 100 Patent Filings in 24 Hours!

Business Bay, Dubai, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HumCen Global (P) Ltd has successfully organised a huge event on World IP Day, April 26, 2022, with the primary goal of filing 100 Indian Design patents in 24 hours. The World Book of Records (LONDON) recognized and commended this bold initiative.

The team from HumCen Global Pvt Ltd and Trichy's K Ramakrishnan College of Technology worked tirelessly to attain this goal. As a result, the "100 Design Patent Filed within 24 hours", this claim was a first-of-its-kind effort around the globe.

The crew works bright filing the first patent at 2:42 AM,. It was not easy, but sheer determination got the team through, and the record-breaking patent was achieved at 11:32 p.m.

As a strategic patent consulting partner of K Ramakrishnan College of Technology (Autonomous) in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India, it was an excellent overall experience for HumCen Global Pvt Ltd in Chennai, TamilNadu, India to work for the theme IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future with 300+ Student Innovators cum Faculties.

As a premier engineering institution affiliated to Anna University, Chennai, the college was founded in 2010. In addition, it is situated in the revered temple town of Shri Samayapuram Mariyamman, TamilNadu, India,on a vast 30-acre campus with a gorgeous landscape.

In addition, the Dubai-registered firm NC Global Media was the official blockchain media partner for the event. The firm also planned to partner with many Colleges, Universities and events in the upcoming days to educate people on blockchain.

In order to reap the rewards of an invention's hard work and investment, it needs to be credited to its rightful inventor. The creator benefits from filing a patent since it enables him or her to own that creation and envisions further.

Moreover, HumCen Global focuses on discovering new ideas and turning them into intellectual property (IP) assets. A ground-breaking technique that encourages individuals to ponder and come up with new ideas is embraced by Human-Centered Innovation approach, Co-Creation & Strategic Patent consultancy is used to establish a patent portfolio that makes individuals,companies and Institutions more competitive in the business world.

Furthermore, "Nurture the Patent Culture" in the nation is the team's goal at HumCen Global Pvt.Ltd,India, which intends to implement such initiatives in other Institutions and Companies in the near future.

About HumCen Global

HumCen Global (P) Ltd., is a Peerless Human Centered IP company dedicated to unearthing innovation and converting them into IP assets. The firm has successfully organised a big patent filing world record event on World IP Day, April 26, 2022.

