Betterview Adds RedZone to PartnerHub

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, and RedZone, the insurance industry’s provider of the most accurate, advanced intelligence on wildfires and other natural disasters, are pleased to announce a new partnership and the addition of RedZone to Betterview’s PartnerHub.



RedZone, a recognized leader in wildfire modeling, aids clients in the protection of property and assets, enhancing customer engagement, and improving financial performance with a unique combination of emergency management and an enterprise-class analytical mapping platform which can be used to analyze not only wildfires, but other severe weather events, such as hurricanes and earthquakes, as well. However, Betterview is most looking forward to the increased accuracy RedZone’s data will bring to insurers’ ability to assess wildfire damage and damage potential, in particular.

“Climate change is beginning to affect individually and businesses globally, and it’s no secret that insurers need a better way to determine the extent of wildfire risk and vulnerability, especially in today’s uncertain disaster landscape,” said Betterview co-founder and chief operations officer David Tobias. “The team at RedZone has done a great job determining which areas of the country are the most susceptible to catastrophic fires. When you combine those datasets with Betterview’s building-level insights – including a recently announced Defensible Space feature – insurers are empowered to take the immediate steps necessary to predict and prevent future damage.”

With the company’s datasets already available to Betterview clients through PartnerHub, RedZone is excited to see the innovative use cases which are sure to come from this partnership.

“Our goal as a company has always been to provide insights for insurers to better understand wildfire risk and to respond to wildfires as they happen,” said Clark Woodward, founder and CEO for RedZone. “By partnering with Betterview, we will be combining two powerful technologies, and further achieving that goal. More people will have access to our wildfire insights, preventing more damage, and providing more peace of mind to property owners.”

PartnerHub, Betterview’s third-party data marketplace, was added to the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform in 2021, and includes partners, such as e2value, Canopy Weather, HazardHub, and now RedZone, providing new and existing customers access to third-party property data for automating workflows and viewing detailed information about specific properties.

“Having worked in alliances for many years, I can say definitively that no single company can be ‘all things to all people,’ so to speak,” said Armin Monajemi, VP of Strategic Alliances for Betterview. “Our Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, which includes the 100-point Roof Spotlight Index, is powered by proprietary machine learning (ML) algorithms and a wide selection of public, private, and commercial property data, is already helping insurers to reduce losses and drive down their expenses. Adding partners like RedZone to PartnerHub and giving them the opportunity to contribute data to the Platform gives insurers a holistic view of real property risk and empowers them to take immediate, decisive action on every covered property.”

About Betterview

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

About RedZone

RedZone boasts the best-in-class expertise on wildfires and their impact on homes and businesses. We serve our clients and their clients by aiding in the protection of property and assets, enhancing customer engagement and improving financial performance. We are recognized as the leaders in wildfire modeling because of our unique combination of emergency management expertise combined with an enterprise-class analytical mapping platform. By combining advanced machine learning algorithms and highly trained analysts, our modeling solution provides highest accuracy and reliability on the market.

While RedZone specializes in wildfires, our platform can be used to analyze other natural disaster events including hurricanes, earthquakes, and severe weather. For more information, please visit www.redzone.co.