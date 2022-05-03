Cirtronics Highlights Successful Commercialization through Panel Discussion at Robotics Summit and Expo 2022

Milford, NH, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirtronics will be exhibiting and moderating a panel discussion about successful product commercialization at the upcoming Robotics Summit and Expo. The event takes place May 10-11 at the Boston Convention Center.

Want to learn more about successful product commercialization? Attend the Cirtronics-sponsored panel discussion. The session is slated for May 10 at 11:45 am and features executives Tom Galluzzo, the Founder and CTO of IAM Robotics, and Reese Mozer, the CEO and Co-Founder of American Robotics. The discussion is titled “Successful Commercialization: Two Companies, Two Stories” and will highlight the panelists’ direct experience and insights into how they navigate product commercialization in the robotics industry. The panel will be moderated by the Chair of Cirtronics’ Board of Advisors, Andy McMillan. As this panel dives into commercialization, they will discuss the challenges, value proposition, and economics driving complex systems.

Tom Ferrin, Cirtronics’ CRO, “When we hear firsthand from our customers about their organizational needs and priorities, this helps all parties involved be successful. They can decide which aspects of their processes can be outsourced and define what qualities partners should have to align with those needs. This is really important, especially as they consider scale and quality.” Ferrin continues, “How we work at Cirtronics makes so much difference in how companies experience the manufacturing process. We are in the business of building relationships as well as products. That’s why we’ve become the manufacturer of choice for robotics companies who build for rigorous applications.”

Cirtronics invites you to this insightful panel discussion. And visit Cirtronics at Booth #217 to talk about your own commercialization needs. For more information about Cirtronics, visit their website.

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in the Greater Boston area, excels at manufacturing complex systems for highly regulated markets. Cirtronics thrives in the exacting standards and details required by demanding and quality-intensive applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial. Via Precision Engagement®, Cirtronics tailors services to the needs of each customer. Services can include manufacturing readiness, strategic sourcing, full-scale manufacturing, test, and fulfillment of complete electromechanical or mechanical systems, sub-assemblies, and boards. Cirtronics is ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and a Woman-Owned Small Business. For more information, visit www.cirtronics.com.