Millrock Reports Drilling Has Commenced on the Treasure Creek Gold Exploration Project, Fairbanks, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports that Felix Gold (ASX: FXG, “Felix Gold” or “Felix”) has commenced drilling on the Treasure Creek gold project, which lies just north of the City of Fairbanks.



Felix indicates that it plans to drill 7,000 meters with a small reverse circulation drill rig. Millrock has assigned its Treasure Creek mineral rights to Felix Gold in return for cash, shares and production royalties featuring advanced minimum royalty streams. Millrock owns 9,957,157 Felix Gold shares that today have a market value of approximately AUD$1,643,000 (CDN$1,495,000).

Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “The targets to be drilled by Felix Gold have a strong chance of successfully identifying a gold deposit. A new discovery here would propel the value of Millrock’s shareholding in Felix Gold and in return increase the value of Millrock shares. The project is certainly well-situated, about 20 kilometers north and west of Kinross’ Fort Knox gold mine, and 10 kilometers west of Freegold’s new discovery at Golden Summit. Alluvial gold deposits in gravels of Treasure Creek point to a bedrock source on the Felix Gold claims where large, strong soil geochemical anomalies are known from historical work and a major soil sampling program done in 2021. We will look forward to assay results from the current drilling program with great anticipation. Felix Gold has built an excellent exploration team and is well-capitalized. The team has a great chance of making discoveries and revealing the substantial potential for more major gold deposit discoveries in the Fairbanks gold mining camp. In my view, the potential in Fairbanks has been generally under-recognized by the industry. This has allowed Felix, through Millrock, to consolidate a tremendous land position. As a result of the agreement with Felix, Millrock is entitled to production royalties at Treasure Creek and throughout the Fairbanks district.”

The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO, and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc., and owns a large shareholding in each of Resolution Minerals Limited and Felix Gold Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Coeur Explorations, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, and Altius, as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, Felix Gold and Tocvan.

