Autoclaves Market Will Reach a Valuation of over USD 3.17 Bn towards 2030-end: FMI

NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoclave is a device that is majorly used for sterilization & disinfection process. Autoclave device operates on physical method, which maintains pressure conditions and temperature for the process of sterilization in less time. In healthcare, autoclave has applications for predisposal and sterilization of medical equipment and material. Autoclave equipment creates an artificial environment to withstand high pressure and high temperature.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on any given day, about 1 in 31 hospital patients has at least one health-care associated infection. Autoclaving destroys microorganisms with higher efficiency than dry heat. Hence autoclaves are registering increasing applications in the healthcare industry.

While the outbreak of novel coronavirus has taken a toll on the market affecting its growth, it is recovering steadily to bounce back. Patient admissions in hospitals and other healthcare facilities has increased, which is in turn fuelling the demand for autoclaves in the recent year.

FMI offers an in-depth analysis and overview of the global autoclaves market, covering factors enabling its growth, creating prospects, and key threats.

Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below-

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global autoclaves market share.

Floor standing autoclaves will gain traction due to the high for laboratory applications

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global autoclaves market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the global autoclaves market growth scenario. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global autoclaves market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.





“The rising awareness among the hospital staff, doctors, and patients regarding the hospital acquired infections is spurring the growth of the autoclaves market. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unbridled rise in patient pool across hospitals and healthcare centers, increasing the risk of hospital acquired infections. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the risks of Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI), Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI), and others are higher in COVID-affected patients. This has been fuelling the demand for autoclaves and the trend is expected persist over the next couple of years,” says an FMI analyst.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic caused decline in the growth of market earlier this year. The sudden lockdown, coupled with restrictions imposed, had severely affected manufacturing units of the autoclaves. However, autoclaves being an integral part of the sterilization process started experiencing surge in demand soon after getting over the temporary period of lull. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in higher requirement for sterilized and clean environment across healthcare facilities, which is substantially pushing the demand curve for autoclaves upward.

As per Medical Product Outsourcing (MPO), autoclaves are staples in the healthcare industry and they are used extensively for high-pressure steam sterilization on various tools and industrial components, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), biosafety levels BSL-2 and BSL-3 are required in order to handle COVID-19 by maintaining clean and safe environment. As laboratory autoclaves are ideal for sterilization of contaminated instruments, waste, laboratory equipment, and others while maintaining these standards, they are highly required in diverse end-user industries starting from pathology laboratories to academic and research institutes.

Key Market Players

Astell Scientific

Shinva

Steris Corporation

Getinge

Belimed

MELAG,

Panasonic Biomedical Tuttnauer.





Autoclaves Market by Category

By Product Type:

Gravity Autoclave

Vacuum-induced Autoclave

By Modality:

Floor standing

Bench Top

Wall Mounted

Portable

By Loading Type:

Top Loading

Front Loading

Pass-Through





By Chamber Type:

Cylindrical

Rectangular

By End-User:

Hospitals

Office-Based Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Research Laboratories

Pathology Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusion and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Type Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Type Adoption Rate/Usage Analysis- Key Statistics

4.2. Key Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers

4.3. Diseases Epidemiology By Region

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Products & Application Matrix

TOC Continue…

