Frontline Education Releases White Paper to Assist School Leaders in Establishing and Ensuring Equitable Opportunities for All Students

Malvern, PA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the release of ESSER and Equity: Leveraging Stimulus Funding to Increase Equitable Opportunities. The white paper, developed by the Frontline Research and Learning Institute, details specific approaches that leverage student and location analytics to identify students who need the most support, establish strategies to position students and teachers for success and ensure equitable opportunities for all.

The second research brief in a thought leadership series dedicated to assisting school leaders in understanding ESSER funding and short- and long-term spending strategies, the white paper examines the impact of student and location analytics —tools that compile and report on the factors influencing student success, both in and out of the school building. With these analytics readily available, school leaders can make informed decisions about budget planning — specifically, the use of ESSER funds — to create more equitable learning environments.

“Analytics have the potential to significantly impact how we manage and deliver education, especially to students that are the most marginalized, at risk for early intervention and need equitable access to opportunities to accelerate learning,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline Education. “This white paper helps school leaders understand strategic ways to utilize ESSER funding and results-oriented insights focused on ways to mitigate opportunity gaps and reduce barriers to equity.”

Frontline Student Analytics consolidate disparate datasets to help districts measure student performance, determine opportunity gaps, assess equity and improve student achievement outcomes, regardless of the learning environment. Frontline Location Analytics enable districts to evaluate boundaries, determine optimal service locations and narrow the “digital divide” so more demographics have access to modern technology. Financial and Comparative Analytics complete Frontline’s Analytics suite helping districts to build annual budgets and multi-year projections as well as tracking consistent and historic data points from multiple districts. Both were recently featured in the white paper Demystifying ESSER Funding Questions: Managing Short-term Financial Needs While Ensuring Long-term Sustainability.

This white paper is published by the Frontline Research & Learning Institute, a division of Frontline Education dedicated to providing data-driven research, resources and observations to support and advance the educational community. The Institute leverages the millions of data records collected and anonymized from Frontline’s solutions. This report utilized data from Frontline Analytics, a comprehensive analytics suite that enables district leaders to harness the power of their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities.

For more information on how to leverage stimulus funding to address equity with analytics-based strategies, download the full white paper here and view a recent Frontline-sponsored Tech & Learning webinar here.

