Molecular Partners CEO, Patrick Amstutz, Elected President of the Swiss Biotech Association

BASEL, Switzerland and ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swiss Biotech Association and Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that Molecular Partners’ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., has been elected President of the Swiss Biotech Association Board of Directors.

“Switzerland is one of the leading global hubs for the life sciences industry and the birthplace of some of the world’s most transformative medicines. It is a great privilege to lead the Swiss Biotech Association at a time of unprecedented global medical need and of therapeutic innovation,” said Dr. Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners and new elected President of the Swiss Biotech Association Board. “During the pursuit of developing innovative medicines at Molecular Partners, our team has experienced the importance of fostering a national and international collaborative ecosystem where Swiss innovation can deliver remarkable advances for patients. I look forward to working with the broader Swiss and international biotech community to support the continued growth and success of our sector.”

Dr. Amstutz is succeeding Dominik Escher, Ph.D., who has served as a Board Member of the Swiss Biotech Association for the past 20 years, serving as its President since 2013. "Growing the Swiss Biotech Association, creating a virtuous circle of service and promotion for the industry, I am sure Switzerland will remain one of the most successful countries for biotech, and I am glad to hand over the association’s presidency to Patrick, who I trust to further develop the Association to secure favorable framework conditions, facilitate access to talent, novel technologies, and financial resources,” said Dr. Escher.

In addition, Dr. Amstutz has participated in a Swiss Biotech Day panel today, titled “A Swiss Collaboration to Fight the Pandemic; General Learnings for the Future”, joined by Lutz Hegemann, M.D., Ph.D., President of Global Health and ad interim Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Novartis, and Patrick Kehl, Ph.D., a leader in the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, which oversees the country’s pandemic response, including the supply of COVID-19 therapeutics.

