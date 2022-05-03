Bona Fide Masks Corp., the Most Trusted Mask Provider, Stresses Importance of Its Direct Supply Chain and Exclusive Distribution Relationships

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co. Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, has strengthened its position as the most trusted mask provider in the U.S. and Canada with new partnerships, increased investments, and an ongoing commitment to a direct supply chain.

On the heels of its second anniversary in business, Bona Fide Masks® has made significant investments, expanding its offerings and bolstering its company ethos: delivering high-quality masks that its customers can depend on, providing the strongest direct supply chain in the mask industry, and creating the most trusted vetting model that promotes buyer confidence. Recognizing the importance of diversifying its suite of mask offerings to effectively serve its customers and maintain large volumes of inventory, Bona Fide Masks recently announced the addition of Chengde Technologies KN95s to its commercial marketplace.

From its inception, Bona Fide Masks recognized the critical need to make PPE accessible and affordable, while addressing the confusion in the mask marketplace. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to integrity and best-in-class partnerships with recognized, well-respected mask providers. Today, Bona Fide Masks is proud to be the Exclusive Distributor for Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co. Ltd (Powecomâ) in the U.S. and Canada, the Exclusive Distributor for Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co. LTD. (Harley) KN95 masks in the U.S. and Canada, an Authorized Distributor of American-made DemeTECH® masks, and most recently the Authorized Distributor for Chendge Technologies KN95 masks.

The expansion of Bona Fide Masks' product offerings delivers a high-level product to consumers, including wholesale options, while offering a variety of trusted, authentic, and high-quality masks in many different features and styles. As masks have become a part of our daily lives, Bona Fide Masks recognizes the importance of giving consumers a paradox of choices. Bona Fide Masks' key differentiators include the leadership of a trusted fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, supply chain integrity, and direct relationships with recognized mask providers.

Bona Fide Masks has also taken a leadership role by enhancing on-site vetting capabilities. Recently, the company announced significant capital investments in an in-house respirator tester designed specifically for quality control validation for filter media, replaceable particulate filters and masks used in the medical and hygiene industry. This investment supplements manufacturers' third-party testing, underscoring Bona Fide Masks' position as the most trusted mask provider.

Bill Taubner, President of Bona Fide Masks said, "We know we have a very important responsibility to our community to maintain the highest standards in the mask businesses. We started this company for one reason, and that was to help the general public. As we head into our second anniversary, we continue to learn, grow, and expand to meet the needs of our customers. As an industry leader, we are committed to being the trusted source and expanding our comprehensive vetting system. We will continue to invest in this business to strengthen our offerings and bolster our brand promise. You can count on us to do it the right way. The only way we know how."

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

