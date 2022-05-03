Syncari Extends the Power of Data Automation to Every SaaS Application

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncari, the company behind the world's only no-code data automation platform built for revenue teams, announced today that their latest product release extends Syncari's data-first approach to automating the customer journey to every cloud-enabled system and data workflow in the enterprise.

Modern businesses use 110 different SaaS applications on average, creating a constant demand for new applications to gain access to customer data. Solving this problem is complex and expensive - whether you attempt it with iPaaS tools or newer concepts like the modern data stack. The end result often limits visibility into end-to-end processes and erodes data integrity.

Syncari customers are already solving this problem by aligning and automating data across top business systems. With this latest release, Syncari extends the capability to automate data and enforce business logic consistently across every system in the enterprise, from leads to billings.

"We've introduced key platform extensions to further help businesses solve their most pressing business alignment and data activation needs," said Varsha Neelesh, VP of Engineering at Syncari. "Our no-code Custom Actions extend Syncari's workflow capabilities to any external web service and our Custom Synapse SDK enables python developers to deliver unified data to any system. I'm excited to share that our customers are already using these new capabilities to connect to popular systems like Pagerduty, Slack, and Microsoft Teams."

Using the latest Syncari release, Chargebee now sees a 75% reduction in time spent on manual data tasks. The automated recurring billing company quadrupled in size and became a multi-channel marketing organization, pushing their tech stack to its limits. Working with Syncari, Chargebee's disparate data is now automated across systems, and Syncari's data visualization and reporting capabilities accurately measure cross-channel campaign performance.

"With Syncari, I know our data is accurate," says Mrigesh Gaurav, Chargebee's Director Of Marketing Operations. "Now the business decisions we make have a greater impact on Chargebee's success. We've achieved a 75% reduction in time spent on data quality tasks, and can re-invest that time in analyzing our data to understand what's driving desired results."

Specifically, this release empowers companies to:

Align data from across the data ecosystem:

Operational data hub to organize, govern, and interact with cross-system data.

to organize, govern, and interact with cross-system data. Python SDK for Custom Synapses to connect any system to Syncari, where it will be unified in the operational data hub and multi-directionally synced.

to connect any system to Syncari, where it will be unified in the operational data hub and multi-directionally synced. New Synapses (intelligent connectors) for Stripe and Chargebee.

(intelligent connectors) for Stripe and Chargebee. Extended Synapses for Netsuite billing and Hubspot Custom Objects.

Analyze product usage data to uncover revenue insights:

Native Postgres replication support to allow customers to synchronize large datasets like product usage data into Syncari.

to allow customers to synchronize large datasets like product usage data into Syncari. No-code calculations that operate across all your data and filter, lookup, sum, and aggregate product usage data for operational analytics.

Activate insights by getting them to the people and systems that need them:

Multi-directional sync engine to share signals that can be used to prevent churn, identify upsell opportunities, or personalize marketing outreach.

to share signals that can be used to prevent churn, identify upsell opportunities, or personalize marketing outreach. Custom Actions to design, build, and codify what actions end systems should take when interesting signals are detected.

to design, build, and codify what actions end systems should take when interesting signals are detected. Platform APIs to control Syncari data pipelines, schema, and mappings from an external system - enabling even more complete and powerful automation.

About Syncari

Syncari is a VC-backed startup founded by an experienced team from Marketo, MuleSoft, Workato, and Zendesk. Syncari provides a data automation platform that empowers operations professionals to align, analyze, and activate trusted customer data across the enterprise. Syncari restores data trust with a powerful fusion of data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync. For more information, visit syncari.com.

