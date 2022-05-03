Kaleidoscope Named Finalist in Education Category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.



The Education category focuses on companies or initiatives that help inspire improved and more equitable learning. Kaleidoscope was named a Finalist in this category due to how it’s products and services create more equitable access to education on a platform connecting those searching for education financing to sponsors that provide the funds. Kaleidoscope’s launch of their Award Builder puts more power into the hands of those who aim to start or host their own programs. With this innovation, the company is doubling down on their mission to mobilize private sector wealth to eliminate barriers to education.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

“So many innovative people are solving the world’s most challenging problems. Our team is humbled to be recognized among them,” said Greg Dehn, Kaleidoscope Founder and CEO. “We’ve set our sights on eliminating the barriers to education so the best and brightest in any field can share their talents with the world. With our Award Builder product, recognized today, we are proud to continue being a catalyst for change.”

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Kaleidoscope: Kaleidoscope is a cloud-based awards management digital platform enabling organizations to fund, design, administer, and host branded scholarship and grant programs. The platform uses leading technologies to deliver an end-to-end solution for sponsors, organizations, and those they support. Kaleidoscope is building a future where financial aid and funding solutions are smart, cost-effective, and as unique as the applicants they serve. Learn more at www.mykaleidoscope.com.