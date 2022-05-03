The Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1300.02 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.20% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing number of technological advancements in 3D reconstruction technology is contributing significantly to the market growth of 3D reconstruction. However, the global market is expected to be hampered by a lack of skilled professionals as well as the high cost of 3D reconstruction technology. The rising number of crimes in the region is also one of the factors that could boost the use of 3D reconstruction, as it could assist law enforcement agencies in solving cases by creating a 3D reconstruction of the crime scene. 3D reconstruction technology market is also widely accepted in the healthcare industry as a tool for extensive R&D. It has been observed that 3D reconstruction can be used to diagnose diseases with deep roots up to the tissue level. Companies are increasing their investment in R&D, which is expected to create opportunities for the 3D reconstruction market.

The development of deep learning techniques, as well as the increased availability of large training data sets, has resulted in a new generation of methods for recovering 3D geometry and object structure from one or more RGB images without the need for a complex camera calibration procedure. 3D reconstruction solutions effectively meet such demands by collecting information from various sources on the internet, aligning the data collected, and providing the necessary data to the end-user. As a result of such offerings, the global demand for 3D reconstruction solutions has increased rapidly. Images play an important role in computer vision, causing significant changes in both quality and performance. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of 3D technology in the construction and automotive industries for design and engineering creates opportunities in the market for 3D reconstruction solutions. The media and entertainment industry in the United States is one of the largest in the world. It accounts for one-third of the global M&E industry. With the region's increasing preference to restore historical sites, governments, educational institutions, and private organizations are all participating in such restoration efforts. Initiatives like these are expected to boost the region's 3D reconstruction market over the forecast period.

Read market research report, " Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segmented by Type (Software and Services), By End-User (Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

With technological advancements and product innovations, 3D printing technology is being applied in a wide range of fields, resulting in the adoption of a significant number of reconstruction software solutions for multi-view images. GIS applications, cultural heritage, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and other applications use software solutions. Furthermore, 3D reconstruction and 3D rendering technology aid in the visualization of 3D models representing neuron morphology for fluorescent confocal images, which aid in providing accurate and complete characterizations. This technology allows for the reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or a large neuron system with millimetre-sized features. 3D image reconstruction plays a significant role in computer vision, with significant improvements in both quality and performance. One of its primary applications is the creation of 3D models of difficult-to-model objects that require skilled users. Because 3D reconstruction is divided into three processes: planning, flight execution, and processing, the first design steps of the imaging system and the flight plan are critical factors for overall project quality, and they are mutually dependent. However, in order to achieve the best possible reconstruction quality, post-processing solutions for 3D reconstruction necessitate skilled users during the initial design phase and later tuning of the post-processing parameters. The lack of skilled users may continue to deteriorate the market’s growth.

The top players in the 3D Reconstruction Technology market are Pix4D SA, Photometrix Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Agisoft LLC, PhotoModeler Technologies, Intel Corporation, Faro Technologies Inc., Autodesk Inc., General Electric Company, Vi3Dim Technologies, Quorum Technologies Inc. New players are also entering the segment thus increasing its market penetration and therefore demand growing exponentially.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the global 3D reconstruction technology market based on type, end user and region:

3D Reconstruction Technology Market By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Software Services Mobile Security Wireless Security Cloud Security

3D Reconstruction Technology Market By End-User (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Media and Entertainment Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Healthcare Others

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

Pix4D SA (Switzerland)

Photometrix Ltd. (Australia)

Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)

Agisoft LLC (The Netherlands)

PhotoModeler Technologies (Canada)

Intel Corporation (US)

Faro Technologies Inc. (US)

Autodesk Inc. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Vi3Dim Technologies (Israel)

Quorum Technologies Inc. (US)

