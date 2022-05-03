OnTerra Systems Introduces New Version of RouteSavvy Automated Route Planning Software

DENVER, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy automated route planning software (www.RouteSavvy.com), today introduced a new version of RouteSavvy that provides powerful innovations in route optimization technology. This RouteSavvy “productivity” software release vastly simplifies and speeds up the location data import and route building process, as well as automatically generating optimized routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls.



“This new version of RouteSavvy route planning software dramatically simplifies the route building process,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “The vision for this new version of RouteSavvy is to simplify & automate the route building, route planning, and route optimization process, allowing every user to become a ‘power user’.”

RouteSavvy is cloud-based route planning software designed specifically for the needs of small to mid-sized businesses & non-profits. RouteSavvy generates more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls & sales calls. Efficient routing significantly lowers fleet operating expenses by reducing miles driven, with the following benefits:

Reduced fuel consumption & less operational budget spent on fuel;

Lower fleet maintenance expenses tied to mileage (oil changes, tire replacement, etc.);

Minimized overtime labor costs.

In addition, RouteSavvy’s ability to generate more efficient routes typically leads to increases in business revenue & profitability, because more deliveries, pick-ups, or service calls can be shoe-horned into the work week.

Highlights of RouteSavvy’s New Features & Functions

RouteSavvy has always been known as the easy-to-use, low-cost route planning software option. The RouteSavvy team has taken the software to a new level of sophisticated functionality that greatly simplifies the route optimization process. Here are highlights of the powerful new features contained in this new RouteSavvy software release:

Easy Route Builder: RouteSavvy’s new Easy Route Builder tool allows users to upload addresses for a route using RouteSavvy’s new drag-n-drop function, and RouteSavvy can automatically turn uploaded locations into stops and automatically generate an optimized route. This innovative technology saves time & makes it even easier to import location data in seconds; build efficient, optimized routes for deliveries, pick-ups, or service calls; and generate more efficient, optimized routes that save time & money.

New Drag-N-Drop Functionality: RouteSavvy now offers new drag-n-drop functionality including:

Ability to drag files with addresses into a Welcome dialog box so RouteSavvy can automatically create an optimized route;

Ability to drag stops (addresses) up or down within an established route to manually change the order of the deliveries, pickups, or service calls;

Ability to drag files with addresses onto the RouteSavvy web map to load spreadsheet data. This allows power users to quickly add multiple files of data to begin building or editing routes.

New Default Start / End Capabilities: For those businesses or non-profits that have a specific location such as a warehouse, headquarters, or distribution center from which the optimized routes always will originate or end, RouteSavvy allows users to set a Default address as a Start Route or End Route designation. The Start Route or End Route Default setting can be set once, and then RouteSavvy will generate optimized routes based on the specific location where the routes will always start or end.

RouteSavvy Receives Rave Reviews from Users

RouteSavvy has received rave reviews (5 stars) from users in a wide variety of industries, including the following reviews featured on Capterra.com:

5 stars, Capterra.com – “SUPER PRODUCT : RouteSavvy meets our basic needs and is far more cost-effective than the alternatives.” – Tamiann Parrott, VCS Billing

: RouteSavvy meets our basic needs and is far more cost-effective than the alternatives.” – Tamiann Parrott, VCS Billing 5 stars, Capterra.com – “BEST ROUTE OPTIMIZATION FOR THE PRICE: We are running leaner and saving money because of RouteSavvy.” – Tyson Thomas, Maverick Distribution

We are running leaner and saving money because of RouteSavvy.” – Tyson Thomas, Maverick Distribution 5 stars, Capterra.com – AWESOME LOGISTICS: We have been using RouteSavvy for 3 years and it’s worth every penny. – NaSara Parsley, ARP Delivery Services

About RouteSavvy

Developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems, RouteSavvy ( www.RouteSavvy.com ) is web-based, automated route planning software that helps businesses & non-profits generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. More efficient routing equals fewer miles driven, resulting in significant savings on fuel costs, fleet maintenance costs & labor costs. RouteSavvy costs just $39 per vehicle per month for 1 vehicle; $30 per vehicle per month for 2-5 vehicles; $25 per vehicle per month for 6-10 vehicles; with volume pricing available for fleets with 11 vehicles or more. RouteSavvy also offers an add-on Mobile App with powerful delivery management / service call management functionality and innovative, smartphone-based GPS tracking, and an Application Program Interface (API) for software developers who need to integrate route optimization functionality into applications they are developing.

