Auction of Treasury bills 30 May 2022

English Icelandic

A new Treasury bill that will be auctioned on 30 May 2022 will be registered electronically at Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. (VBM) central securities depository. Market participants are encouraged to take appropriate measures in a timely manner to ensure smooth settlement. Standard auction announcement will be published two business days before the auction, i.e. on Wednesday 25 May 2022.