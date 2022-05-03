NGS Sample Preparation Market to Grow Due to Rise in Number of COVID-19 Patients, States TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NGS sample preparation market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Next generation sequencing (NGS)-based metagenomic screening has led to developments in the veterinary medicines field. Nevertheless, the absence of proper procedures focused specifically on veterinary needs is impacting the NGS sample preparation market negatively. Thus, players operating in the market are focusing on the development of NGS-based protocols, which can be utilized in the veterinary virology. Therefore, players are gaining a sturdy research ground in porcine samples that are increased with varied RNA and DNA viruses.

Companies operating in the global NGS sample preparation market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions & collaborations in order to expand their businesses. Moreover, many enterprises are focusing on development, regulatory approvals, and launch of innovative products that can help in meeting the existing demand in the NGS sample preparation market. These efforts are assisting companies in strengthening their product portfolio, thereby maintaining their leading position in the NGS sample preparation market.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Key Findings

The global NGS sample preparation market players are focusing on automation by using robotic instruments in order to increase output and minimize costs in lab settings. Such efforts are fueling the expansion of the global NGS sample preparation market. In addition to medical services, companies operating in the global NGS sample preparation market are concentrating on agriculture and animal research in order to expand their growth opportunities.

NGS is gathering traction, as the technology is assisting in improving agricultural productivity. The technology is being utilized to study varied aspects of human health, air, gut, soil microbiomes, and water. Players in the NGS sample preparation market are focusing on R&Ds in order to discover new disease genes in animals associated with multigenic disease conditions. Besides, NGS is gaining popularity as it can assist in tracking sources of plant diseases as well in finding techniques to eradicate them.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of COVID-19 cases around the world is driving sales in the global NGS sample preparation market

Expansion of life sciences industry globally is prognosticated to help in generating profitable prospects in the market during the forecast period

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Regional Analysis

The NGS sample preparation market in Asia Pacific is projected to gain lucrative opportunities, owing to factors such as existence of several key companies and rise in use of varied expansion strategies by these enterprises in the region

North America held the second-largest share of the NGS sample preparation market in 2019. The North America NGS sample preparation market is estimated to expand in the forthcoming years, owing to the presence of a sturdy healthcare industry and advancements in NGS sample preparation techniques in the region.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG.

New England Biolabs

NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation

Product Type

Instruments

Kits, Reagents, and Consumables

Application

Drug and Biomarker Discovery

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Others (agriculture and animal research)

End-user

Hospitals & Clinical Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others (CROs, CMOs etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





