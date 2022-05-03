Aquila acquires Comosoft

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquila today announced the acquisition of Comosoft GmbH (“Comosoft”), global provider of marketing production workflow solutions for retail, catalogue, e-commerce and manufacturing markets.



Founded in 1994, Comosoft is a global pioneer in multichannel media and Product Information Management (PIM) systems for B2C and B2B operations, including Retailers, Grocery Chains, Manufacturers and Marketing Agencies. Through its flagship product “LAGO”, Comosoft offers all-in-one data and media production functionality to support the ever-changing planning and output automation requirements for global marketing operations.

“We’re delighted to back Comosoft,” said Daniel Lee, CEO of Aquila. “Aquila is committed to partnering with Comosoft for the long-term. The business will be a critical new addition to our family of media & advertising technology companies.”

“Atex is honored to join forces with Comosoft,” stated Federico Marturano, CEO of Atex. “Product Information Management is a strategic growth vector for Atex with compelling overlap with our existing clients. Through Comosoft’s relevance across Germany, rest of Europe and North America, we will seek to strengthen commercial and product capabilities in these regions.”

Peter Jozefiak, CEO of Comosoft added, “Becoming one with Aquila is promising and energizing. The opportunity to draw on the experience of Atex, an iconic brand, is real. We look forward to launching Comosoft to new heights.”

Comosoft will continue to support its customers and partners as an autonomous business unit of Atex.

About Comosoft

Comosoft is the creator of LAGO, an internationally acclaimed, product-based multichannel marketing solution. Over 7,000 marketing and production professionals across retailers, manufacturers, and agencies around the world rely on Comosoft technology to produce complex print & digital catalogs, flyers, and circulars – more efficiently than ever before. For more information: www.comosoft.com

About Atex

Atex is a leading software company selling solutions for media-rich industries. Atex is committed to helping companies build revenues and reduce costs through products that are increasingly personalized, localized, collaborative, contextually relevant, and available on-demand. For more information: www.atex.com

About Aquila

Aquila backs category leaders across software. With global institutional reach throughout media, finance, government, real estate and education, Aquila exists to help software operators build lasting companies through permanent capital. Aquila is a division within Vela Software, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. For more information: www.aquilasw.com

Contact:

Richard Hyun

Vice President, Corporate Development

rhyun@aquilasw.com