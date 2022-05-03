Press Release: Annual General Meeting of May 3, 2022

English French

Annual General Meeting of May 3, 2022

Approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2021

Distribution of a cash dividend of €3.33 per share and a dividend in kind of EUROAPI shares, at a ratio of one (1) EUROAPI share per twenty-three (23) Sanofi shares, with payment as of May 10, 2022

Board composition: renewals and appointment of three new Independent Directors





Paris, May 3, 2022. The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Sanofi was held on May 3, 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, under the chairmanship of Serge Weinberg. All resolutions submitted to the vote were adopted by the shareholders.

The General Meeting approved the individual Company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021. The General Meeting decided on the distribution of an ordinary annual dividend of €3.33 per share and an additional dividend in kind in the form of an allocation of EUROAPI shares, at a ratio of one (1) EUROAPI share per twenty-three (23) Sanofi shares held. The payment of the dividend, including both the cash dividend and the dividend in kind, will be made on May 10, 2022.

The General Meeting also renewed Paul Hudson, Christophe Babule, Patrick Kron and Gilles Schnepp as Directors, and approved the appointment of Carole Ferrand, Emile Voest and Antoine Yver.

On the proposal of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, Carole Ferrand has been appointed as member of the Audit Committee, Barbara Lavernos as member of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, Wolfgang Laux as member of the Compensation Committee, and Emile Voest and Antoine Yver as members of the Scientific Committee.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of 16 members, of whom six are women and two are Directors representing employees. The Board of Directors remains for a large majority comprised of Independent Directors.

The voting results and the videocast of the Annual General Meeting are available on:

www.sanofi.com/AG2022

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance.

