TownSq Acquires Advanced Technology Group and Community Archives

Dallas, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq, the community association management industry’s leading consumer application, has announced its acquisition of two leading digital platforms, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Community Archives. As a result of the acquisitions, TownSq is fulfilling the need for an all-in-one digital solution for communities and management companies that is both simple to use and designed with the customer in mind.

“It has been amazing to watch the growth and evolution of digital services in our industry,” noted João David, TownSq Founder and CEO. “We care about communities, and we believe customer-driven innovations can provide an enhanced HOA and community living experience for management companies and residents. These acquisitions move us forward in that goal.”

ATG is an industry-leading financial platform. ATG allows for streamlined and standardized operations and financial management for community associations. The platform also provides convenient online payment options and the ability to integrate with a variety of service partners, including banks, gate companies, and more. With this acquisition, Katie Foell, President of ATG, will step into the role of President, TownSq Global.

“The integration of TownSq and ATG truly puts community at our clients’ fingertips,” said Ms. Foell. “It pairs world-class customer engagement tools for communities with a wealth of proven financial and document solutions.”

TownSq is also acquiring Community Archives, a leading document services provider for community associations. This platform facilitates easy online requests for document services, including association documents, lender questionnaires, and resale disclosures.

“Community Archives has been at the forefront of providing convenient access to documents critical to community association boards and residents,” noted Pranay Shah, President of Community Archives. “By adding Community Archives to the TownSq platform, consumers will experience even greater convenience and access to documents essential to community association living.”

TownSq is the largest and only all-in-one digital solution for communities and management companies. The acquisitions of ATG and Community Archives highlight the team’s dedication to rapid enhancement, integrations, and new feature development to provide solutions for ever-changing community management needs, all in one place. TownSq also partners with technology solutions across the industry such as Vendor Smart/Grid, CINC, Yardi, Jenark, VMS, Caliber, and more to provide customized end-to-end solutions to communities and management teams.

About TownSq

TownSq is a single digital platform that offers the most complete and comprehensive suite of community management solutions in the industry. With a mission to connect neighbors and streamline operations and communications, TownSq delivers easy, proven, and collaborative tools and services designed to enhance property values and revolutionize the community living experience. For more information, please visit www.townsq.io.