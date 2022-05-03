At CAGR of 7.4% Global High-performance Market Size & Share | 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Hit at USD 60,865.5 Million: Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “High-performance Film Market By Material (Polyester, EVA, Polyolefin, Polyamide, Fluoropolymers, Polycarbonate, Others), By Type (Barrier Films, Safety & Security Films, Decorative Films, Microporous Films, Others), By Application (Automotive & Transport, Aircraft/Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Construction, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global High-performance Film Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 39,659.4 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 60,865.5 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is High-performance Film? How big is the High-performance Film Industry?

Market Overview:

High-performance films have gained popularity in recent years as the demand for durable packaging bolsters on a global scale. These films have high thermal and environmental resistance and hence are suitable for packaging multiple components and this factor is expected to propel the popularity of high-performance film over the forecast period.

The report analyzes the high-performance film market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the high-performance film market.

Report Scope

Global High-performance Film Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand For Durable Packaging

Increasing industrialization on a global scale and rising demand for packaging solutions is expected to majorly boost the adoption of high-performance film in the packaging industry which is a major application area for the global high-performance film market potential over the forecast period. The increasing use of packaging in automotive, food, and beverages industries is also expected to boost sales of high-performance film.

However, stringent mandates to reduce the use of plastics in packaging and norms to curb the use of toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of high-performance film are expected to hamper the high-performance film market potential in the long run. High-performance film manufacturing companies are expected to invest in the research and development of new eco-friendly products to boost the high-performance film market growth through 2028.

The increasing use of high-performance film in the packaging of industrial components and consumer electronics is also expected to boost the adoption of high-performance film over the forecast period. The high-performance film market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period and is expected to see good growth beyond as well.

High-performance Film Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of 2020 resulted in a major change in the industrial sector and this led to a downfall in the global high-performance film market potential. This sudden change in demand and supply impacted the overall packaging market and had a substantially adverse impact on demand for high-performance film in 2020 as this led to low sales of high-performance film.

Lack of raw materials and shuttering of multiple sales and distribution channels also had a negative impact on the high-performance film market growth in 2020. However, the high-performance film market is expected to make see good growth in the post-pandemic era and is expected to surge as the world returns to normalcy and demand for high-performance films through 2028 bolsters.

High-performance Film Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global high-performance film market is segregated based on material, type, application, and region.

Based on material, the global market is distinguished into Polyester, EVA, Polyolefin, Polyamide, Fluoropolymers, Polycarbonate, and Others. The polyester segment will have a bright outlook over the forecast period owing to high use in the packaging industry. Rising demand for durable packaging is anticipated to be the most prominent segment for global high-performance film market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global high-performance film market include -

3M Company (U.S.)

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Covestro (Germany)

E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Evonik (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the High-performance Film market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% over the forecast period.

The High-performance Film market was valued at around US$ 39,659.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 60,865.5 million, by 2028.

By Material, the polyester segment is anticipated to hold a dominant market share in the global high-performance film market landscape.

By Application, Demand for durable packaging is predicted to promote the quickest adoption of high-performance film in packaging applications through 2028.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to become the most profitable market for high-performance film over the projection period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global high-performance film players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the high-performance film market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the high-performance film market's CAGR and size be during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global high-performance film industry landscape and this growth can be attributed to high industrial activity in this region this trend is projected to drive the market through 2028.

India and China are projected to be the most prominent countries for high-performance film manufacturers over the forecast period. Rising investments in the industrial sector and favorable government policies are expected to further bolster the high-performance film market potential in the coming years.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, SWM a leading name in the industry announced the acquisition of two firms Tekra LLC and Trient, LLC which are known for high-performance film and substrates to increase product offerings.

The global high-performance film market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Polyester

EVA

Polyolefin

Polyamide

Fluoropolymers

Polycarbonate

Others

By Type

Barrier Films

Safety & Security Films

Decorative Films

Microporous Films

Others

By Application

Automotive & Transport

Aircraft/Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Construction

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



