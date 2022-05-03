Strategic Restructuring Gives Way to a New Dawn, New Day for Hemp, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) today announced a multipronged strategic restructuring to its sales and marketing division that will create a more robust, profitable business model. The Company needs to ensure it has a system in place to support the growing sales and demand for its expanding King of Hemp® product line. The three-pronged strategic restructure includes an aggressive influencer-based marketing campaign; Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system through HubSpot; and, an increased digital footprint through search engine optimization (SEO). Hemp, Inc. will begin revealing the engagements of influential people and collaborations with other industry leading organizations this week to heighten the market’s understanding of how hemp derived products have a huge impact on their well-being.



The influencer marketing campaign prong of the restructure will be deployed over the next few weeks. The goal is to heavily focus on the utilization of influencers and advertising on social media platforms. This will be a comprehensive, carefully curated influencer strategy that will reach key audiences and create solid brand awareness for King of Hemp®. Thus, developing an authentic partnership with influencers who have powerful voices is key. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. still maintains a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core so connecting with powerful influencers will be seamless.

According to a Company executive, influencer marketing leverages the relationships between brands and people with large captive audiences, where an influencer typically promotes a brand's products or services through various social media outlets. The influencers will be trusted figures in the CBD/CBG hemp community, have a loyal following and knowledge and experience with King of Hemp® products. In order for Hemp, Inc. to reach its target audience faster than ever, the Company elected to pursue an influencer-based marketing strategy across multiple platforms as part of its sales and marketing strategic restructuring.

Hemp, Inc. also aims to create a truly personalized customer experience across all channels and throughout each customer’s journey through the new CRM system. This cloud-based system is expected to enhance the customer experience, drive sales, and position the Company for long-term success. HubSpot will enable sales representatives to deliver a “best-in-class” customer experience. CRM will make it easy for customers to receive new product releases, discount codes, and follow-up from purchases. The immediate goal is to connect with customers, exceed their expectations and turn them into ambassadors through an unparalleled product experience.

And since the Internet has revolutionized the way customers search and shop, focus will also be given to increasing Hemp, Inc.’s digital footprint through search engine optimization (SEO). The website will be completely overhauled to create a more user-friendly environment. Hemp, Inc. will actively invest in the performance and visibility of their online presence. Appearing high on Google, Yahoo, or Bing requires an SEO strategy and tailored SEO tactics. Hemp, Inc. plans on optimizing keyword research and content to supercharge the website performance. Yes, it’s a new dawn, new day for Hemp, Inc.

Hemp, Inc. will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Currently, Hemp, Inc.’s sales & marketing team is still working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line may include tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

