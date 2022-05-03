Old National Appoints Six Market Presidents Across Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank (NASDAQ: ONB) today announced it has appointed six Market Presidents across its Illinois footprint:



Market Market President Chicago Metropolitan (City of Chicago) Mike Jamieson, Vice Chairman of Commercial Banking Chicago Southside (Southside of Chicago and Southern Suburbs, Parts of Eastern Will County) Bob Kelly, Director of Business Banking Northern Chicago Suburbs (Lake and McHenry Counties) Connie Lavin, Group Head, Business Banking Western Chicago Suburbs (DuPage, Kane and DeKalb Counties) and Quad Cities Rick Mahoney, Group Head, Business Banking

Southwest Chicago Suburbs (Grundy and Will Counties) Bob Diedrich, Senior Manager, Wealth Management

Kelly Cunningham, Community Banking Executive

The six Market Presidents lead Old National’s community brand activation efforts and work closely with local team members to determine needs and opportunities in each market. They are also responsible for fostering relationships with local centers of influence, nonprofits and government organizations, as well as decisioning local sponsorships, events and community investments. Market Presidents are appointed because of their presence in the community and have agreed to take on this role in addition to their day-to-day responsibilities.

“Throughout their careers, these six Market Presidents have been exceptional leaders who have a well-established and respected presence in their respective markets and have a demonstrated ability to collaborate with local leaders across all constituencies to benefit their communities,” said Mark Sander, President of Old National. “Their continued commitment to and deep understanding of the markets they serve make them ideal candidates to expand their leadership responsibilities and take on these important roles on behalf of Old National Bank.”

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, recently completed its transformative merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to create the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top thirty-five banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

Media Contact:

Kathy Schoettlin

812-465-7269

Kathy.schoettlin@oldnational.com