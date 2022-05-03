White Box Server Market Anticipated to Surpass USD 27.48 Billion by the Year 2030 with a CAGR of 17.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York US, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “White Box Server Market” information by Form Factor, by Processor and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 24.48 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.2% by 2030.

Market Scope:

The increased acceptance of open platforms such as the project scorpio, open compute project, and others is likely to move the white box server market forward.

Dominant Key Players on White Box Server Market Covered are:

Silicon Mechanics (US)

Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

ZT Systems (US)

Penguin Computing (US)

Inventec Corporation (Taiwan)

Celestica Inc. (Canada)

Servers Direct (US)

MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan)

Wistron Corporation (Taiwan)

Stack Velocity Group (US)

Compal Electronics (Taiwan)

Hyve Solutions (US)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. (Taiwan)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Need for Low-Cost Servers to Boost Market Growth

The market is expected to expand due to rising demand for low-cost servers, improved uptime, & a high degree of customization & flexibility in hardware design.

Less Consistency to act as Market Restraints

The less consistency coupled with lack of redundancy may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

High Manufacturing Costs to act as Market Challenge

High manufacturing as well as research & development costs may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global white box server Industry is bifurcated based on applications, form factors, operating systems, and components.

By operating systems, the white box server market is segmented into Windows, Linux, UNIX, and others.

By application, the global white box server market is segmented into data centers and enterprise.

By components, the white box server market is segmented into memory, processor, network adapter, motherboard, and power supply.

By form factors, the white box server market is segmented into rack towers, blade servers, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Precede White Box Server Industry

North America will precede the white box server market over the forecast period. North America plays a critical role in market expansion. During the forecast period, this region is expected to dominate the market. It's because industrialized countries such as Canada and the US have data centres. In the United States, data centres can be found in regions like New York, Silicon Valley, eastern Washington, and many others. Because North America is home to multiple multinational firms and a significant number of data centres, North America holds a significant portion of the worldwide industry. Increased usage of ICT technologies & enterprise digitalization are transforming the old IT environment, which is helping to boost the regional market. The region is densely populated, with the highest concentration of data centre facilities, including some of the world's largest data centres. Because of the expanding usage of ICT technologies and the digitization of businesses, the region dominates the industry. Besides, the emerging economies have the highest number of data centre facilities, hosting some of the world's largest data centres, all of which will contribute to the region's white box server market's continued expansion.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in White Box Server Market

The expansion of the market will also be heavily influenced by the Asia-Pacific area. It's due to the growing popularity of high-capacity mobile devices. China is a significant country that is significantly responsible for the Asia-Pacific region's growth. Because of the expanding presence of major cloud service providers in APAC, APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing market for white box servers over the projection period. The increasing number of internet users, the increasing demand for infrastructure refresh in the old data centres, and the expanding significance of data sovereignty as data privacy regulations mature in Southeast Asia are all factors driving the expansion of the Asia-Pacific data centre sector. Hong Kong and Singapore are critical sites for the white box server market, with major businesses such as Tecent Holdings Ltd. (China), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), and Baidu Inc. (China) playing a significant role. In addition, companies such as Microsoft Corp. (USA), Facebook Inc. (USA), Amazon Web Services Inc. (USA), & Google Inc. (USA) are expanding their presence in the region. Furthermore, many cloud service companies prefer to use white box servers rather than branded servers. In the coming years, large organizations in APAC are also projected to employ white box servers. The expanding presence of leading cloud service providers in the region, as well as rising usage of mobile devices and digital services are expected to drive demand for data centres to accommodate a variety of consumer and enterprise needs throughout the projected period. Increase in internet users, the rising demand for infrastructure refresh in older data centres, and the increasing significance of data sovereignty as data privacy regulations mature in Southeast Asia are all factors driving the expansion of the Asia-Pacific data centre sector. Furthermore, several cloud service providers prefer to use white-box servers rather than branded servers.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global White Box Server Market

Due to the technical movement to cloud-based services & reliance on data centres, the ongoing COVID-19 situation has a favourable impact for the worldwide white box server industry. Several firms' work-from-home policies, as well as the development of online education systems, are boosting the demand for powerful servers around the world. Furthermore, travel limitations imposed by some governments, the growing importance of the e-comm industry, and expanding internet usage are driving the demand for efficient and adaptable servers, facilitating market expansion. Market growth is expected to be aided by such factors in the post-pandemic period.

